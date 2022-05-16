Search

16 May 2022

Public consultation for proposed wind farm off Louth coast

Jason Newman

16 May 2022 8:00 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A Public Consultation has been announced for the proposed Braymore Wind Park which is expected to run along the sea off the Louth coast 

A Public Consultation phase will run over a three-week period in May and June 2022 during which information will be shared  about Braymore Wind Park and public feedback will be sought.

This consultation is designed to share plans which are currently in the early stages of development.

SSE Renewables claim the facility will have the capacity to power over 1 million homes and is expected to cost in the region of €2.5 billion.

The public consultation will take place in Clogherhead in the coming weeks. 

According to SSE Renewables:

"Many decisions have yet to be made including the locations of landfall, substation and cable route, all of which will be selected through a rigorous site selection process.

"The purpose of public consultation is to gather as much public opinion and feedback on the project as possible which in turn informs our plans and helps us to consider the impacts on those living and working in the vicinity of the wind farm.

"All the feedback gathered will be recorded and appended to our consent applications.

"In order to share this information as widely as possible we are taking an approach which we hope will facilitate stakeholders regardless of how they prefer to receive information.

"We are committed to keeping stakeholders informed at all stages of development and will deliver two public events, an online webinar, far-reaching print and digital advertising and social media campaigns and targeted stakeholder briefings."

More info can be found here.

