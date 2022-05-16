Louth Cross Border seminar a huge success

Employment Services hosted a free Business Seminar on Employment Incentives and Supports available for SMEs in the Cross Border Region on Wednesday 11th May in the Fairways Hotel.

Attended by over 100 delegates the event gave employers in the border areas information on how they can be assisted with their recruitment needs.

There were several speakers at the event including the Department of Social Protection, Cross Border Partnership Employment Services, the Dept. for Communities, Intertrade Ireland and the Local Enterprise Office Louth.

Paddy Malone PRO of Dundalk Chamber was delighted that the chamber was running this event to help increase the awareness of what supports are out there for SMEs in the Cross Border Region.

This is the first CBPES Cross Border event that Dundalk Chamber of Commerce hosted to assist the cross-border worker, jobseeker, and employer with more planned for the future.

For more information on the Cross Border Partnership Employment Services and how it can assist you log on to www.cbpes.com