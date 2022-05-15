Man killed in fatal road traffic collision in Louth
Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Co. Louth this afternoon, Sunday 15th May 2022.
The collision involving a car and a motorcycle occurred on the N2 at the Philipstown junction, at approximately 12:35pm this afternoon. A man in his 50s, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The body of the deceased has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. No other injuries were reported.
The Road is currently closed between Collon and Ardee to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí in Ardee are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
