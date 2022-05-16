Search

17 May 2022

Louth Fire Service gets four new vehicles

Louth Fire Service gets four new vehicles

Mark Lynch, Ardee Station, Alan Barnett, Drogheda Station, Cathaoirleach of LCC Pio Smith, Chief Fire Officer, Eamon Woulfe ,Gareth Floyd, Drogheda

Reporter:

Jason Newman

16 May 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth County Council was delighted to take delivery of four new vehicles to its Fire Service fleet recently.

The vehicles were funded in full by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. 

Each of these vehicles will support the delivery of Louth County Council Fire Service for the citizens and road users of Louth. 

Three of the vehicles are primarily for use at countywide roads-based incidents and will be allocated to Ardee, Drogheda and Dundalk Fire Stations.

The Fourth vehicle will enhance the command-and-control function at more serious and complex incidents, providing a safer working environment for all our personnel and ensuring a better outcome to such incidents. 

The vehicles are a very welcome addition to Louth Fire Service who carry out vital emergency services throughout the county.

Louth LEO offer help to tackle soaring business costs

Louth Cross Border seminar a huge success

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media