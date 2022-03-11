Kevin Mullen Shield Roundup: Junior Champions make it two from two

Kevin Mullen Shield

GLEN EMMETS 5-14 SEAN MCDERMOTTS 1-9

Glen Emmets made it two wins from two outings in Group D of the Kevin Mullen Shield last Thursday night when they overcame the challenge of Sean McDermotts with the help of a hat-trick from Kealan O’Neill.

It was Sean McDermotts who made the brighter start to the game at Cusack Park as a Sean Martin goal on seven minutes gave them the ideal start. However, the Emmets gained the initiative and O’Neill twice found the net in the second quarter to see his side lead by 2-5 to 1-6 at the break.

The visitors were unable to sustain their efforts in the second half and the Emmets eased home with the help of O’Neill’s third goal, while James Butler and Alex Carolan also found the net.

Glen Emmets: Conor Kelly; Lewis Fordham, Sam Kenny, Conor Byrne; Conor Stafford, Cathal Maguire, Robbie Byrne; Cian Talbot, Keith Boylan; Diarmuid Cullen, James Butler (1-6), Evan English (0-1); Alex Fowler, Kealan O’Neill (3-4), Eoghan Maguire (0-1). Subs: A Mooney for C Kelly, S Noone for S Kenny, A Carolan (1-2) for A Fowler, J Farnan for C Stafford, T Grimes for C Byrne, C Walsh for L Fordham, J Byrne for C Talbot, D Grimes for D Cullen.

SEAN MCDERMOTTS: Lorcan Ludden; John McGuinness, David McArdle, Danny Reilly; Ian Corbally, Sean McMahon, Sean Martin (1-0); Emmet Duffy (0-2), Danny Commins; Cormac Walsh, BJ Matthews (0-1), Lorcan Myles (0-1); Aaron Myles (0-3), Kevin McMahon, Dean Brennan. Subs: Conor O’Neill, Tony Kelly, Declan Carroll, Conor Walsh.

JOHN MITCHELS 4-19 WESTERNS 2-5

John Mitchels brushed aside the challenge of Westerns at Pairc Sean Misteal last Sunday as they secured their first win of the season.

The Kevin Mullen Shield Group B encounter saw the home side take control from the early stages and with the help of a goal from Carl Courtney, they went in at the break leading by 1-9 to 0-2.

Courtney added his second goal after the break while Diarmuid Durnin and Aaron Keeley also found the net to see off the challenge of a Westerns side who replied with goals from Stephen Boylan and Ryan Duffy.

JOHN MITCHELS: Michael Quinn; Gareth Finnegan, Emmet Farrell, Anthony Coyle; Aaron Kane, Alan Mackin, Stephen Bingham; John Devitt, Stephen Campbell; Jamie Durnin, Carl Courtney, Jake Gillespie; Cathal Corrigan, Gareth Kane, Cathal Bradley. Subs: Mikey Nulty, Trevor Mathews, Leigh Ross, Robbie Coyle, Steven Coyle, Diarmuid Durnin, Aaron Keeley, Shane Crossan

WESTERNS: Jack McEvoy; Shane Matthews, Conor McEllin, John Murray; James Ward, Sean McGuinness, Adam Duffy; Ryan Duffy (1-0), Justin Cunningham (0-2); Conor Smith, Killian Daly (0-1), Stephen Boylan (1-0), Chris Morgan, Brian Coyle, Roan Gallagher. Subs: Anthony Durnin (0-2), Peter Shiels, Patrick Kerley.

GLYDE RANGERS 0-10 STABANNON PARNELLS 1-6

A point from Alan Kirk proved the difference in this Kevin Mullen Shield Group B encounter on Friday night as Glyde Rangers edged home against Stabannon Parnells.

Both teams went into the game in a confident mood having recorded wins in their opening round fixtures, but it was Glyde who settled quickest and by the half time whistle they had opened up a 0-5 to 0-2 lead.

Stabannon produced a spirited second half performance and a goal from debutant Ryan Halpenny helped them take a one-point advantage entering the closing stages. However, the Tallanstown men responded to the challenge as they levelled the game before Kirk fired over the winner.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Pauric Kearney (0-1), Cein Sheridan; Peter Duffy; Gerard Burton, Conor Sheridan, Killian Scott; Dion Conlon, Aaron Devlin; Chris Kelly, Alan Kirk (0-1), Barry Brennan, Sean Devenney, Trevor O’Brien (0-4), Oisin Lynch (0-3). Subs: Tadhg Kellett, Dylan Kearney, Cillian Gallagher.

STABANNON: Sean Halpenny; Patrick Bell, Barry Lynch, Daniel Clinton; Eamon Callaghan, Bobby Butterly, Ryan Halpenny (1-2); Thomas Campbell, Niall Cluskey; Anto Byrne (0-1), Aonghus Giggins, David Cluskey (0-1); Daniel Bannon (0-1), Robbie Callaghan (0-1), Mark Byrne. Subs: Ger Durkin for A Byrne, Tadgh Carroll for M Byrne.

CUCHULAINN GAELS 2-7

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 0-13

Cuchulainn Gaels snatched a share of the points in this entertaining Kevin Mullen Shield Group C clash thanks to a late goal from substitute Niall King in Omeath last Sunday.

There was little to choose between the teams in the first half with both showing some good attacking intent. However, Michael McCabe scored the only goal of the half to send his team in on level terms at 1-4 to 0-7.

With Dwayne Markey and Rory Phelan in good scoring form it was Annaghminnon who began to edge ahead. However, the dismissal of Eddie Finnegan gave the Gaels renewed hope and their determination was rewarded in the dying seconds when King found the net to level the game.

CUCHULAINN GAELS: Shea Quigley; Conall Donnelly, Brendan McKeown, Sean Brennan; Seamus McCabe, Martin Hynes, Rammie Phillips; Francis O’Hagan, David Reilly; Jordan Loye (1-1), Eoin McDonald, Fabien Kerton; Cian McDondald, Michael McCabe (1-0), Stephen Mullen. Subs: Callum Fearon for C Donnelly, Ciaran Connelly for S Quigley, John Paul Elmore for S Mullen, Niall King (1-0) for J Loye.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS: Ronan Gaughran; Tiernan O’Brien, Tommy Byrne, Christy Connolly; Ronan Byrne (0-1), Niall Brennan, Eddie Finnegan; Mark Hoey, James Finnegan (0-1); Riche Ashfield (0-1), James O’Connor, Colin Campbell (0-1); Aidan Lee (0-1), Dwayne Markey (0-5), Rory Phelan (0-3). Subs: Dylan Mulholland, Fergal Markey, Paudi Russell.

NA PIARSAIGH 3-7 LANNLEIRE 0-8

Two goals inside the opening quarter helped Na Piarsaigh to a comfortable win in Group A over a disappointing Lannleire side last Sunday. Na Piarsaigh added a third goal just before the interval to leave them leading 3-3 to 0-3 at the short whistle.

Although Lannleire gave an improved showing in the second half, they never looked like giving the home team too much trouble with their goals coming from Sean Geeney, Micheal Begley and Gerard Smyth.

It was a significant day for the Malone family as Sam Malone became the third generation from their Clan to play with the Rock Road club when he was introduced in the second half.

NA PIARSAIGH: Donal Connolly; Joe Woods, Shane Roddy, Chris Kellett; Ciaran Murphy, Conal Shields, Robbie Murphy; John Garvey, Mark O’Hare; Sean Geeney, Mark Larkin, Fionn Tipping; Gerard Rice, Micheal Begley, Gerard Smyth. Subs: Stephen Arrowsmith for C Murphy, Sam Malone for G Rice, Daniel Ker for S Geeney.

LANNLEIRE: Liam Callan; Darragh Goodman, Paul McGeough, Thomas Doyle; Aaron McArdle, Paul Doyle, Kyle van Rijhn; Pierce Hawkins, Caoimhin Maher; Alex Carroll, Bob Murphy, Colin Murphy (0-1); Killian Gregory (0-2), Ciaran Dunne, Alan Murphy (0-1). Subs: Darragh Malone (0-1) for P Hawkins; Ian Mulroy for B Murphy; Briain McGuinness (0-1) for C Murphy; Paul Callan (0-2) for C Dunne; Mark Dunne for A McArdle.

ST. NICHOLAS 1-9 DOWDALLSHILL 0-8

St. Nicholas bounced back from an heavy opening day defeat to take care of winless Dowdallshill at home last Sunday morning in Group A of the Mullen Shield.



A goal from wingback Sam Reilly fended off a spirited second half display from the visitors who notched five second half points from evergreen Noel Finnegan.

The Drogheda men were in control throughout the contest and led 0-6 to 0-3 at the turn with forward power of Fionn Meagher and Ceabhan Housidari proving to be the difference.

ST. NICHOLAS: Shane Finnegan; Conor Faulkner, Andrew Starrs, Jack Downey; Sam Reilly (1-0), Paudi Downey (0-1), Rian Farrell; Brian Carter, Aaron Flanagan (0-1); Hayden Quinn (0-1), Phillip Kirwan (0-2), Fionn Meagher (0-1); Evan Byrne (0-1), Lee Kavanagh, Ceabhan Housidari (0-2). Subs; Stephen Hodgins for Kavanagh, Stephen Finneagan for J Downey.

DOWDALLSHILL: Dermot McArdle; Daragh Newman, Conor Duffy, Donal McGuinness; Paddy McKenna, Emmett O’Brien, Stevie Murray; Justin Halley, Luke O’Brien; Daniel Mulligan, David Ryan (0-1), Stephen King; Paul Gill, Niall McManus (0-4), Jack McGailey (0-1). Subs: Paul Flynn (0-2), Darren Rogers, Cian Kieran.