Sheelan Cup Roundup: County champions start the year with a win

Paddy Sheelan Cup Round Two

DUNDALK GAELS 1-16 O’CONNELLS 1-3

Cathal O’Hanlon's first home game in charge of Dundalk Gaels resulted in a big victory over O’Connell’s in the second round of the Sheelan Cup.

Jackie Agnew's goal early in the game seemed to spark the hosts into life and the Gaels came from behind to claim victory thanks to the impressive Ryan Coleman and veteran Sean McCann.

With Gaels in control after the major, they led 0-9 to 1-2 at half time. After the break, the Castlebellingham men scored a point. A well worked Adrian Rafferty kick out found Jordan Keating who claimed the mark.

Keating played a pass to McCann who in turn picked out the run of Oisin Murray who flicked the ball to full forward Tomas Kavanagh who was fouled for a penalty. McCann made no mistake from the resulting penalty to seal the game as his side also added seven second half points.

DUNDALK GAELS: Adrian Rafferty; Mark Hanna, Eamonn Kenny, James Lynch; David McComish, Sean Murray, Jamie Lee; Oisin Murray (0-1), Luke Murray (0-3); Aaron Culligan (0-1), Sean McCann (1-3), Ryan Coleman (0-3); Ronan Shields, Tomas Kavanagh (0-2), Luke Conlon. Subs: Jordan Keating (0-2), Kyle Rafferty, John O'Hare, Stephen Murphy, David Connolly, Ronan O’Callaghan, Errol Boyle (0-1).

O’CONNELLS: Cian Geeney; Liam Kiernan, Conor Byrne, Sam Shearman; Craig Sharkey, Ciaran O’Brien, David Hoey; Cailum Woods, Jackie Agnew (1-2); Emmet Byrne, Cian Doyle, Andrew Keenan; Stuart Osborne, Niall Conlon (0-1), Nathan Carraghar. Subs: Bernard Osborne, Cian O’Dwyer, Tadgh Kearney, James Clerkin, Paul McKeever.

NAOMH MAIRTIN 0-12 CLAN NA GAEL 1-4

Naomh Mairtin overcame the concession of an early goal before turning in a strong second half performance to ensure they made a winning start to their Paddy Sheelan Cup Group H campaign last Saturday night.

Paul Crewe scored the only goal of the game for the hosts in the early opening exchanges to help his side take a 1-2 to 0-4 lead into the break.

However, the County Champions raised their game in the second half and despite the youthful line-up they went on to secure a five-point victory with the help of scores from Dara McDonnell, Jack Lynch and Thomas Clarke.

NAOMH MAIRTIN: Joe Gordon; Eoin Cooney, Colm Egan, Daniel Harmon; Tadhg O’Brien, Jack McCarville, Shane Morgan; Adam Booth, Dara McDonnell (0-3); Seán Faulkner, Mark McCullough (0-1), Tom Rooney; Ben Callanan (0-1), Jack Lynch (0-5), Oisín Gray. Subs: Thomas Clarke (0-3), Ryan Boylan, Jamie Winters, Adam Callanan, Lee Neilon, Gareth Lambe, Caoimhín Ó Brien, Luke Harrington.

CLAN NA GAEL: Aidan McCabe; Brian McDonnell, Craig Callan, Conor Smith; Paul Crewe (1-0), Craig Long, Tiernan Weldon; John Byrne, Robbie Curran; Paul Gore, Conor Noonan, Jason Cullen (0-2); Gavin Gaffey (0-1), Gerard Curran (0-1), Shane Carroll. Subs: Jake McConville for Cullen, Shay Coleman for Noonan.

GERALDINES 1-7 ST PATRICKS 2-1

Geraldines chalked up their second win of the Paddy Sheelan Group G campaign as they came from behind at the break to defeat St Patricks at Haggardstown on Sunday afternoon.

In a low-scoring first half, it was the visitors who scored the first goal of the game through Jason Woods as they went in at the break with a 1-1 to 0-3 lead. The Gers upped the pace after the restart and a Josh Arrowsmith’s goal put them in command.

The Pats had Rory Duffy and Conor Grogan dismissed in the second and despite a goal from Eoin O’Connor they were unable to rescue anything from the game.

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Tiarnan Hand, Paddy Hoey, Sean Connor; Brian Cafferty (0-1), Gareth Neacy (0-1), Sean Thornton; Matt Corcoran, Michael Rogers (0-3); Josh Arrowsmith (1-1), Stephen Reidy, Shaun Callan; Fearghal McDonald, Conor Rafferty (0-1), Ben Gartlan. Subs: Niall Brennan for S Callan, Neil Gartlan for T Hand, Danny Nordone for S Thornton, Shane O’Hanlon for C Rafferty.

ST PATRICKS: Alex Gregory; Eoin O’Hagan, Kevin Toner, Barry Dunne; Conor Grogan, Ciaran Murphy, Ross Murphy; Eoin O’Connor (1-0), Rory Duffy; Aidan McCann, Danny O’Connor, Joseph Connor; Adam Finnegan, Cathal Grogan, Jason Woods (1-1). Subs: Gavin Gregory for A Finnegan, Ruairi O’Hagan for R Murphy, Tadhg O’Connor for J Connor, Padraig Duffy for E O’Hagan.

DREADNOTS 0-11 KILKERLEY EMMETS 0-6

Dreadnots proved too strong for Kilkerley Emmets on Sunday morning as they made a winning start to their Paddy Sheelan Cup Group C campaign at Clogherhead on Sunday.

Conal McEnaney and Daniel McKeown opened for the Emmets and Craig Shevlin hit two for the home side with Kieran Murtagh pointing in reply.

Dreadnots hit six on the bounce from Craig Shevlin (4), Hyland, and Peter Kirwan while Conal McEnaney pointed his second free of the half to cut the gap to 0-8 to 0-4 at the break.

Although McEnaney added two points in second half, Dreadnots remained on top as Peter Kirwan and Craig Shevlin shared 0-3 to make it 0-11 to 0-6 at the long whistle.

DREADNOTS: Ciaran Cunningham; Jack Taggart (0-1), Padraig Rath, Josh Kirwan; Karl Monaghan, Barry Faulkner, Cathal Lynch; David O’Brien, Cian McEvoy; Derek Shevlin, Dean Hyland (0-2), Conor Shevlin (0-1); Ciaran Finnegan (0-1), Craig Shevlin (0-2), Peter Kirwan (0-4).

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Rian Hand; Tadhg McKeown, Cillian Mulligan, James Bellew; Ewan McEnteggart, Eoghan Smyth, Conal Quinn; Cathal Bellew, Kieran Murtagh (0-1); Liam Cawley, Shaun McElroy, Kieran Lennon; Ultan McEnaney, Daniel McKeown (0-1), Conal McEnaney (0-4). Subs: Conal Brady for Cawley; Ciaran Clarke for Lennon; Cawley for McElroy; K Lennon for U McEnaney; Diarmuid McEnaney for Quinn; U McEnaney for C Bellew.

COOLEY KICKHAMS 1-13 SEAN O’MAHONY’S 0-6

Cooley Kickhams good form continued as they comprehensively beat Sean O'Mahonys at Fr McEvoy Park in Cooley on Sunday morning to qualify for the quarter finals of the Paddy Sheelan Cup.

In a sterling opening half, all of the Kickhams full forward line got on the scoresheet. Points from Fearghal Malone, Patrick Johnston and Michael Rafferty had the peninsula men 0-8 to 0-3 in front at half time.

O'Mahony's could not find a way through and landed three points in both halves. Stephen Kilcoyne impressed off the bench for the Dundalk men but top scorer on the day Rafferty, put Cooley in the next round with the only goal of the game.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Ian Arnold, Eoin McDaid, Daire McDaid; Ross Magennis, Dean McGreehan, Joe Mee; Peter Thornton, Cormac Malone; Peter Shields, Enda O’Neill (0-1), James O’Reilly (0-4); Patrick Johnston (0-2), Fearghal Malone (0-2), Michael Rafferty (1-3). Subs: Sean Hayes, Darren Marks, Gerry Malone, Callum O’Hanlon, Aodhan O’Hanlon (0-1), Gerard White, Cormac McGuigan.

SEAN O’MAHONY’S: Eddie Maguire; Robbie Galligan, Stephen Kettle, Callum Smith; Ciaran Jamieson, Chris O'Neill, Robbie Clarke; Conor Murphy (0-1), Shane Brennan; Oisin Breen, Conor Finnegan, Sean Matthews (0-2); Aaron Mackin, Conor Mackin (0-1), Mark Duffy. Subs: Stephen Kilcoyne (0-2), Keith Mc Loughlin, Sean Cassidy, Lee Byrne.

ST MARYS 2-13 ST KEVIN’S 3-8

A blistering start to the 2022 season saw Ardee St. Mary’s run up a big lead that home side St. Kevin’s could not comeback from. The Philipstown men did go close however with an excellent second-half performance.

Goals from half forward duo Ronan Carroll and Kian Moran had Ardee 2-2 to 0-1 up after 18 minutes of action. It was double scores at the break with St Kevin’s trailing 1-3 to 2-6 after Lee Crosbie found the net for the hosts from the spot.

Sparked by an early Brian Callaghan goal, the tide completely changed upon the resumption in favour of the hosts. TJ Doheny in fact levelled with a low drive, but Ardee looked to another veteran, Darren Clarke to guide them over the line.

ST KEVIN’S: Brandon Johnson; Cameron Maher (0-1), Finbarr Lynch, Darren McMullan; Josh McArdle Lynch, Eoin McKenna, Karl Martin; Evan Maher (0-1), Brian Callaghan (1-0); Evan Doheny, TJ Doheny (1-3), Conor Rogers; Adam Cromwell, Lee Crosbie (1-4), Tom Mathews. Subs Josh Finlay, Sean Powderly, Keelan Maher, Cillian McCullough, Tomas Guinan, Colin Byrne.

ST MARY’S: Gavin Douglas; Cian Commins, Karl Faulkner, Conor Keenan; Noah Coyle Eimhin Keenan, Caolan O’Callaghan (0-1); RJ Callaghan Ryan Rooney; Cillian Keenan (0-1), Ronan Carroll (1-3) Kian Moran (1-2); Luke Matthews (0-3), Darren Clarke (0-3), David Rooney.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 0-8 HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 4-9

Goals win games, Hunterstown Rovers proved that adage once again with a convincing win over Naomh Fionnbarra at John Markey Park in their first outing of the season.

Finbarrs made the better start to the game with the first three points but Hunterstown landed their first goal of the game through Colm Murphy to make it 1-5 to 0-4 in Colm Donnelly's sides favour.

The second half began with Jamie Ward finding the net and ended with debutant Aaron Levins scoring two that would send Rovers home with a big opening day victory.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Niall Carrie; Martin Lennon, Patrick Taaffe, Conor Reaburn; David Finn, Daithi, Alan Mathews; Tony McKenna, Marc Ward; Colm Murphy (1-1), Aaron Levins (2-0), Jamie Ward; Dean Burns (0-6), Alan Landy, Oisin McGee. Subs: Ryan Ward (0-1), Donovan Sheridan (0-1), Adam O'Reilly, James Rogers, Jamie O'Callaghan, Caolan McCabe, Conor O'Brien, Phelim McQuillan.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Nicholas Butterly; Stephen Doyle, Hugh Mc Grane, Donnacha County; Niall Woods, Cormac Reynolds, Kalum Regan; Michael McArdle, Hugh Osbourne (0-4); Adam Hanratty (0-1), Conor Osbourne (0-1), Padraig Butterly (0-1); Ciaran Murphy, Mairtin Murphy, Conor Boyle. Subs: John Doyle, Colin McGrane, Seanie Vaughan (0-1), Oisin Madden, Liam Markey.

ST FECHINS 2-19 OLIVER PLUNKETTS 1-7

St Fechins are up and running for the new season after a brilliant second half display saw them brush aside the challenge of the Oliver Plunketts at Beaulieu on Sunday.

This Group D encounter was evenly balanced in a competitive opening half. Ryan Walsh and Harry Haughney had the hosts in front in the early stages but the Plunketts fought back and a Killian Nolan goal had the Drogheda men leading by 1-4 to 0-6.

The game turned in the opening minutes of the second half when a goal from a Ryan Walsh penalty was followed by a Mickey McMahon goal. There was no way back for the Plunketts after that as the dominant young Fechins side added a further 15 points to their tally.

ST FECHINS: Cody O’Neill; Cian Gorman, David Lally, Jack Murray; Adam Kirwan, David Collier, Matthew Flanagan (0-1); Pauric O Donohoe, Evan Kelly; Mikey McMahon (1-0), Colm O’Neill (0-1), Aaron McGlew (0-1) Ryan Walsh (1-9), Cathal Doherty, Harry Haughney (0-5). Subs: Brian Devlin (0-1) for C Doherty, Niall McDonnell for C O’Neill, Alex Smith (0-1) for A Kirwan, Mathew Burnell for M McMahon, Eoghan Ryan for J Murray, Cathal Doherty for E Kelly.

OLIVER PLUNKETTS: Luke Haggans (0-1); Ricky Bateson, Barry Reynolds, James Lambe; Josh Hynes, Cillian Smith, Sean Rice; Dean Carolan (0-1), Cian Matthews; Shaun Smith, Niall Murtagh, Adam Lambe (0-1); Killian Nolan (1-1), Cian Brady (1-1), Conor Haggans. Subs: Domo Akin for N Murtagh, Alex Shields for J Lambe, Kevin Keogh for S Smith, Davy McTaggert for C Smith, Andy Morgan for C Haggans, Aaron Donnelly for K Nolan, Sean Callaghan for D Carolan.