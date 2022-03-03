Paddy Sheelan Cup Roundup: Declan Byrne lights up the opening round

Paddy Sheelan Cup

Group A

ST MOCHTAS 2-20 ST KEVINS 3-6

Goals from Jamie Farrell and Liam O’Flaherty helped St Mochtas to an opening day win over St Kevins in Group A of the Paddy Sheelan Cup.

The Louth Village side looked to have the edge from the opening stages and with Declan Byrne in fine from in front of the posts once again, they quickly took command. A goal from Jamie Farrell helped his side lead by 1-12 to 2-2 at half time.

The Philipstown side battled throughout but were unable to match the scoring power of their opponents, although they did manage to find the net three times through Tom Matthews, Lee Crosbie and Brian Callaghan.

Despite this, the Mochtas remained on top and in the end added a second goal through Liam O’Flaherty.

ST MOCHTAS: Fergus English; David Lennon, Ben Goss Kieran, Liam Lawlor; Andy English (0-3), Darren McMahon (0-1), Conor Garland (0-1); Danny Kindlon, Gerry Garland (0-1); Dylan Farrell, Jamie Farrell (1-2), Philly Englishby (0-2); Ciaran McMahon, Dec Byrne (0-8), Cormac Smyth (0-1). Subs: Liam O'Flaherty (1-1) for D Farrell, Oisín Callan for A English, Justin McCooey for C McMahon, Gavin Short for J Farrell.

ST KEVINS: Brandon Johnson; Andrew Hynes, Finbarr Lynch, Darren McMullan; Keelan Maher, Eoin McKenna (0-1), Shane Meade; Brian Callaghan (1-0), Cian Callan (0-2), Evan Doheny, Karl Martin (0-1), TJ Doheny (0-1); Tom Matthews (1-0), Lee Crosbie (1-0), Ronan Sands. Subs: Adam Cromwell (0-1) for K Martin, Sean Powderly for K Maher, Josh Finlay for B Johnson, Mossie Guinan for T Matthews, Cillian McCullough for R Sands, Cian Martin for E, Dylan Maher for S Powderly.

Group B

MATTOCK RANGERS 2-13 DUNDALK GAELS 0-9

A second half penalty from county panelist Cathal Fleming was enough for home side Mattock Rangers to shake off a determined Dundalk Gaels side in Collon on Sunday.



The visitors led 0-7 to 0-5 in the opening half with the aid of the strong breeze and the excellent mark taking from full forward Tomas Cavanagh.



Rangers were wasteful in the opening half and were more accurate in the second with evergreen Adrian Reid finding the target on numerous occasions and a late goal from substitute Ben McKenna.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Jamie Mulholland; Ben Markey (0-1), Cillian Hickey, Eoin McCloskey; Brendan Leacy, Cathal Clarke, Darren Henry; Dan Bannon, Jason Condon; Jack Thompson (0-1), Adrian Reid (0-5), Terry Donegan; Cathal Fleming (1-5), Sean Clarke, Oisín McKenna. Subs: Ben McKenna (1-0), James Caraher, Alan Caraher, Andy Lee, Caoilte Hickey.



DUNDALK GAELS: Conor Boyle; Eamonn Kenny, Tom Murphy, James Lynch; Paul McCrave, David McComish, Jamie Lee (0-1); Luke Murray, Oisin Murray (0-1); Liam Lynch, Sean McCann (0-2), Mark Hanna (0-1); Ryan Coleman (0-2), Tomas Cavanagh (0-2), Chris Sweeney. Subs: Aaron Culligan Luke Conlon Ronan Shields Paul McCrave.

Group C

ROCHE EMMETS 1-12 KILKERLEY EMMETS 3-4

A second half goal from Eugene Murray helped Roche Emmets overcome Kilkerley Emmets in the Paddy Sheelan Cup Group C derby on Saturday evening at Darver.

Mark Byrne opened with a point for Roche only for Ewan McEnteggart to reply to level. Four scores from Barry O'Hare with one in the middle for Mark Byrne put Roche six up but just before the half ended Cathal Bellew goaled and O'Hare hit his fifth to make it 0-7 to 1-1.

Roche hit their first point after the break and followed with a goal from Eugene Murray while Shaun McElroy pointed for Kilkerley. Mark Byrne, Sean Dawe and O'Hare closed out Roche’s scoring.

Kilkerley then hit a purple patch 0-2 from Conal McEnaney and goals from Cathal Bellew and Fintan Brady leaving it 1-12 to 3-4. However, they were unable to complete the comeback and Roche held out for the win.

ROCHE EMMETS: Evin Quigley; Dermot Carthy, Sean Dawe (0-1), Andrew Carroll; David O’Connell Glen Stewart, Aidan Grant; David Quigley, Eugene Murray (1-0); Daragh Reilly, Kevin Callaghan (0-1), Caoimhin Reilly; Mark Byrne (0-3), Barry O’Hare (0-6), Shane Byrne (0-1). Subs: Adam Fee for K Callaghan, Liam Rice for A Carroll, Tom Quigley for D Reilly, Jack McKay for D Reilly.

KILKERLEY: Rian Hand; Eoghan Smyth, Barra McCarthy, James Bellew; C Fintan Brady (1-0), Cillian Muligan, Ewan McEnteggart (0-1); Aaron Crawford, Liam Cawley; Shaun McElroy (0-1), Daniel McKeown, Fionn Cumiskey; Ultan McEnaney, Conal McEnaney (0-2), Cathal Bellew (2-1). Subs: Conal Brady for McCarthy, Conal Quinn for U McEnanery, Barra McCarthy for J Bellew, U McEnaney for R Hand.

Group D

NEWTOWN BLUES 1-8 ST FECHINS 1-7

A penalty the dying minutes of the second half from Emmet Carolan gave the home side the edge to take the points in the opening round in Group D.

Played in blustery winter conditions it took both teams a while to get to grips with the wind. Following two wides from Fechins, the Blues got their first score of the game with a point from a free in the 10th minute followed by another from play two minutes later.

In a great run from the centre of the field, half back Neal Hodgins found the back of the net to put the Fechins in front and that was followed by a superb point from play courtesy of Joe Corrigan.

The teams exchange three more points, Fechins again from boot of Joe Corrigan and two from frees taken by Ryan Walsh to see St Fechins lead by 1-4 to 0-7 at the break.

The home side came out in the second half and levelled the game after five minutes. A point from Ryan Walsh was cancelled out with a free from the Blues in 17th minute. Fechins went ahead after a pointed free from the No 1 Niall McDonnell in the 24th minute.

Unfortunately for the visitors the Blues found the back of the net when a penalty was awarded for a foul in the square. A consolation point from Colm O’Neill was all Fechins could manage before the final whistle.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Dean Martin; Conor Ayson, Thomas Costello, Evan McConnon; Alan Connor (0-1), Emmet Carolan (1-0), Jack Murphy; Chris Reid, Ciaran Cluskey (0-1); Emmet Murray, Ian Connor (0-1), Jamie Kelly (0-2); Conor Moore, Johnny McDonnell (0-3), Tristan Kierans.

ST FECHINS: Niall McDonnell (0-1); Cian Gorman, Cathal Doherty, Aaron McGlew; Alex Smith, David Collier, Neal Hodgins (1-0); Pauric O’Donohoe, Evan Kelly; Joe Corrigan (0-2), Colm O’Neill (0-1), John O’Connell; Ryan Walsh (0-3), Brian Devlin, Matthew Flanagan. Subs: Mikey McMahon for C Doherty, Jack Murray for N Hodgins, Conor Sweeney for A Smith, Matthew Burnell for B Devlin.

Group E

COOLEY KICKHAMS 1-11 ST JOSEPHS 0-10

This proved to be a game of two halves as Cooley Kickhams picked up the first win of the year in Fr McEvoy Park at the expense of St Joseph’s.



Cooley with two McDaids in the full back line kept the Joes to one point in the first half and at the other end, Peter Shields found the net to give Kickhams a healthy 1-8 to 0-1 interval lead.

Joes came roaring back into the contest in the second half but despite Conall Smyth and Evan McEntaggart’s best efforts the home side would not be denied.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Ian Arnold, Eoin McDaid, Daire McDaid; Gerry Malone, Dean McGreehan, Joe Mee; Ross Magennis, Peter Thornton; James O Reilly (0-2), Enda O’Neill (0-1), Peter Shields (1-1); Michael Rafferty, Fearghal Malone (0-4), Patrick Johnston (0-2). Subs: Gerard White, Calum O’Hanlon, Aaron Carolan, Aodhan O’Hanlon, Cormac Malone (0-1), Thomas McCarragher, Eddie Kirwan.

ST JOSEPHS: Jordan Mackin; Ian McDonnell, Shane Mc Quillan, Stefan Potts; Conor Neary (0-1), David Kieran, Nathan Todd; Jack Mulligan (0-2), Gabriel Bell (0-2); Evan McEntaggart (0-1), Alan McKenna, Killian McDonnell (0-1); Cian Sheridan, Daire Smyth, Conall Smyth (0-3). Subs: Lorcan McGeeney, Thomas McGuinness, Shane Barron.

Group F

ST BRIDES 2-18 NH FIONNBARRA 0-2

St. Brides won this one sided Group F Paddy Sheelan Cup affair early on Sunday afternoon in a windswept DKIT.

The Knockbridge men led from start to finish with Kevin Hearty bagging 1-3 to give his side a commanding lead at half time, 1-08 to 0-2. The only scores for the Togher men coming from a Ciaran Markey freekick and Jack Butterly.

It got worse in the second half for the Barrs when they were reduced to fourteen men early on. The Knockbridge men took advantage of this and moved up a gear, scoring an unanswered 1-10 to run out comfortable winners by a twenty-two points margin.

ST BRIDES: Darren Breen; Ronan Bailey, Cillian Kirk (0-1), Daniel McArdle; Evan Wynne, Michael Keane, Ross Murnaghan; Bernard Laverty (0-1), Robert McCaughey (0-2); Anthony Fitzpatrick, Emmet Kirk (0-2), Sean Brennan; Ciaran Deane (0-1), Sean Marry (0-3), Kevin Hearty (2-5). Subs: Michael Fitzpatrick (0-1), Brian Faul, Ciaran Mc Ardle (0-2), Frank Noonan, Darren Bailey, Nathan Kirk, Jarlath Cassidy, James Sherry, Ciaran Brennan.

NH FIONNBARRA: Nicholas Butterly; Hugh Mc Grane, Kalum Regan, Oisin Madden; Stephen Doyle, Cormac Reynolds, Conor Boyle; Matthew O'Reilly, Hugh Osbourne; Brendan Simms, Conor Osbourne, Michael McArdle; Ciaran Murphy, Jack Butterly (0-1), Ciaran Markey (0-1).

Group G

GERALDINES 3-10 YOUNG IRELANDS 1-6

Geraldines raced into the new season with a bang with a powerful start that could not be caught by Dundalk Young Irelands at DKIT.

Gers corner forward Ben Gartlan had two goals in the net before the Irelanders registered a score. The game was almost sealed when Shane O’Hanlon found the net to make 3-4 to 0-3 at half time.

Liam McStravick did come off the bench to find the net to provide the scoreline with some gloss in the finish for the well beaten Irelanders.

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Paddy Hoey, Sean Thornton, Paul Clarke; Brian Cafferty, Gareth Neacy, Ryan Brennan; Matt Corcoran, Michael Rogers (0-1); Josh Arrowsmith (0-1), John McCrohan, Ferghal McDonald (0-2); Ben Gartlan (2-2), Shane O’Hanlon (1-2), Danny Nordone. Subs: Conor Rafferty (0-2).

YOUNG IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Peter McCourt, Ciarain Murray, Cian O’Niaraigh; Jamie Browne, Dean Maguire (0-1), Oisín McCabe; Ruairí Kelly (0-1), Derek Rogers; Caolan McCabe, Cian O’Donoghue, Peter Nixon; Jordan O’Donoghue (0-2), Cathal Ferriter (0-2), Alan Hanks. Subs: Con O’Donoghue, Aaron Fee, Jack McArdle, Jack McKenna, Liam McStravick (1-0), Jay O’Hagan, Brendan Pendergast, Stephen Bellew.

Group H

O RAGHALLAIGHS 4-10 CLAN NA GAEL 1-6

O Raghallaighs turned in a strong second half display as they eased past Clan na Gael at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

The Group H encounter produced a close first half with the O Raghallaighs leading by just 1-4 to 1-3, as a goal from Paul Martin kept the Clans in touch.

However, there was no stopping the hosts in the second half as they fired in three goals to complete the win.

O RAGHALLAIGHS: Joe Flanagan; James Morgan, Kevin Magee, Matthew Moore; Emmet King, Chris Smith, Joe Meehan; Eoin Moore, Ben Sweeney; Cillian Curran, Olan Walshe, Ewan Sweeney; Tony Smith, Ben Rogan, Connal Rice; Subs: Danny Reilly for T. Smith, Kyle McElroy for Rice, Connor Browne for Flanagan, Gordon Yorke for M. Moore, Ciaran Reilly for Walshe, Ollie Clutterbuck for Curran.

CLAN NA GAEL: Cillian Rice; Craig Long, Craig Callan, Tiarnan Weldon; Paul Crewe (0-2), John Byrne, Reece O’Hanlon; Conor Noonan, Gerard Curran (0-1); Paul Gore, Mark Newell, Jason Cullen; Sean O’Hanlon, Paul Martin (1-1), Shane Carroll. Subs: Mark McGeown for S Carroll, Mikey Doyle for J Cullen, Gavin Gaffey for M Newell, Shay Coleman for G Curran, Andrew Duffy for P Martin.