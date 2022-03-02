Aldi begins construction on new €5 million store in Ardee

Aldi has announced that work has commenced on the construction of its new Ardee store.

The store, which is expected to open this winter, will create create 20 new permanent jobs.

The development on Jervis Street in Ardee, Co. Louth will see a substantial investment of €5 million into the local area.

The new environmentally friendly store will be powered by 100% renewable electricity and will be constructed in Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh design.

The 1,315sqm store will feature 87 car parking spaces and 12 bike parking spaces, and Aldi will also be investing in the future environmental sustainability of Ardee through the provision of electric vehicle charging points.

The store is being built by Cavan-based Adston Construction and up to 80 jobs will be created during the construction phase.

Donald Mackay, Aldi Regional Managing Director said: “We are delighted to break ground at the site of our new Ardee store and we look forward to bringing our amazing range of groceries to even more customers later this year.

"The store will also provide further opportunities for local food and drink producers to work with Aldi. Last year, we sourced €16 million of locally produced products from our Co. Louth based suppliers.”

This will be Aldi’s fifth store in Co. Louth.

Aldi’s Louth stores have donated over 76,000 meals to charity to date through its partnership with FoodCloud.

Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Cliona's Foundation, Collon, Co. Louth and Tullyallen Men's Shed just some of the local charities that availed of the €500 bursary grant last year.

Lidl opened a new store in Ardee last month.