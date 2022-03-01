Search

01 Mar 2022

Carlingford Heritage Centre to host immersive street theatre performance

Carlingford Heritage Centre to host immersive street theatre performance

Carlingford village

Reporter:

Jason Newman

01 Mar 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Carlingford Heritage Centre have announced an afternoon of street theatre due to take place at The Tholsel Gate, Carlingford, Co.Louth on 12th March: Performance times:11 am. 12:30 pm & 2pm. ( Weather permitting)

The theme of our event is bullying and exclusion. 

Through workshops with primary and secondary schools we will explore history, heritage, and exclusion. 

The event will present an exhibition of children's stories based on our theme of bullying and exclusion and inclusion in Carlingford Heritage Centre. 

This project is part of the St. Patricks Festival. 

We were lucky enough to be one of ten recipients of a Tiktok sponsored fund.

The audience will experience a fun interactive piece of immersive street theatre! 

Where they will be transported back in time to 1422, to experience Medieval Carlingford. 

Walk down memory lane in Ireland's Ancient East, to explore the sights, and scenes of an Anglo-Norman town and experience the harsh times of living under the Statutes of Kilkenny. 

Will you make it through the Tholsel gate? Get your Free ticket online: www.carlingfordheritagecentre.com

Silent vigil to take place in Dundalk in solidarity with Ukraine people

Market Square, Dundalk

Carrick mother gives update on efforts to get son cancer treatment abroad

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media