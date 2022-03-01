Carlingford Heritage Centre to host immersive street theatre performance

Carlingford Heritage Centre have announced an afternoon of street theatre due to take place at The Tholsel Gate, Carlingford, Co.Louth on 12th March: Performance times:11 am. 12:30 pm & 2pm. ( Weather permitting)

The theme of our event is bullying and exclusion.

Through workshops with primary and secondary schools we will explore history, heritage, and exclusion.

The event will present an exhibition of children's stories based on our theme of bullying and exclusion and inclusion in Carlingford Heritage Centre.

This project is part of the St. Patricks Festival.

We were lucky enough to be one of ten recipients of a Tiktok sponsored fund.

The audience will experience a fun interactive piece of immersive street theatre!

Where they will be transported back in time to 1422, to experience Medieval Carlingford.

Walk down memory lane in Ireland's Ancient East, to explore the sights, and scenes of an Anglo-Norman town and experience the harsh times of living under the Statutes of Kilkenny.

Will you make it through the Tholsel gate? Get your Free ticket online: www.carlingfordheritagecentre.com