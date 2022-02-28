Silent vigil to take place in Dundalk in solidarity with Ukraine people
A silent vigil in solidarity with the people of Ukraine will take place this Saturday 5 March, at 3pm outside the courthouse, Market Square, Dundalk.
The organisers say people are encouraged to come along and stand with the people of Ukraine and to please bring a candle.
It is planned that members of the local Ukrainian community will share their stories at the beginning of the vigil before silence will fall among those gathered, giving those present time to reflect in their hearts on what they have just heard.
The vigil will end with a musical lament and the singing of the Ukrainian national anthem.
