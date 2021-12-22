Dundalk FC to begin 2022 league campaign at home to Derry City

The 2022 fixtures list for the SSE Airtricity League was released by the FAI yesterday with Dundalk handed a tall order in their opening day match as they welcome big spenders Derry City to Oriel Park on February 18th.

The tie will bring plenty of intrigue being Stephen O'Donnell's first league game in charge, however it is the possible return of the club's former star attractions that is sure to wet the appetite of the Lilywhites fans.

Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney have been mainstays in the Dundalk starting 11 for many years, while Will Patching and Cameron Dummigan featured heavily in the side throughout 2021. They could all make their competitive debuts for their new club in Oriel that night.

Next up for Dundalk is a trip to Dublin to face Bohemians in Dalymount Park a week later before they round the month off at home to Finn Harps on February 28th.

March could be a tough month for the Lilywhites with three league games away from home, including the first Louth Derby of the season against Drogheda United on March 18th as well as dates with Damien Duff's Shelbourne and Sligo Rovers.

Their only home fixture sees the reigning league champions Shamrock Rovers head to Oriel Park on March 14th. The Hoops return to Louth on June 18th with the away fixtures at Tallaght Stadium fixed for April 18th and the 19th of July.

Speaking of April, it looks set to be one of the busiest months of the season with six games down for decision, the biggest of these ties being Stephen O'Donnell's return to Richmond Park on April 8th. The Galwegian welcomes his successor to Oriel on May 27th, before return ties away on the 15th of July and at home the 8th of October.

The second of for Louth Derbies is scheduled for 29th of April in Oriel Park, before the Lilywhites head back to Head in the Game Park on the 8th of the July. Their final meeting in the league comes on September 30th.

If still in the race for the title or in the fight for the European places, the club will face some tough ties in the run in to the end of the season, but three of their final five games will be at home.

St Pats, Bohemians and Sligo Rovers come to town this month and sandwiched in between these ties is a trip up North to face Finn Harps on October 14th. They finish the year on the road at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on November 4th.

The mid-season break takes place between rounds 18 and 19 from Saturday, May 28th to Thursday, June 9th. The final of the Extra.ie FAI Cup, which gets underway on the week ending Sunday, July 31st, has been pencilled in for Sunday, November 13th at the Aviva Stadium.

SSE Airtricity League Fixture 2022

February

18/2 Derry City (H)

25/2 Bohemians (A)

28/2 Finn Harps (H)

March

5/3 Sligo Rovers (A)

11/3 Shelbourne (H)

14/3 Shamrock Rovers (H)

18/3 Drogheda UTD (A)

April

1/4 UCD (H)

8/4 St Patrick's Athletic (A)

15/4 Sligo Rovers (H)

18/4 Shamrock Rovers (A)

22/4 Shelbourne (H)

29/4 Drogheda UTD (H)

May

6/5 UCD (A)

13/5 Shelbourne (H)

20/5 Derry City (A)

23/5 Finn Harps (A)

27/5 St Pats (H)

June

11/6 Sligo Rovers (A)

17/6 Shamrock Rover (H)

24/6 Shelbourne (A)

July

1/7 UCD (H)

8/7 Drogheda UTD (A)

15/7 St Pats (A)

22/7 Finn Harps (H)

Aug

5/8 Derry City (H)

12/8 Bohemians (A)

19/8 Shamrock Rover (A)

Sept

2/9 Shelbourne (H)

9/9 UCD (A)

30/9 Drogheda UTD (H)

Oct

7/10 St Pats (H)

14/10 Finn Harps (A)

21/10 Sligo Rovers (H)

28/10 Bohemians (H)

Nov

4/11 Derry City (A)