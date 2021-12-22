Report: Serious accident on Carrick Road in Dundalk

Two people have been taken to hospital following a three vehicle collision on the Carrick Road in Dundalk.
It is believed the accident happened at around 6.15pm yesterday evening and that the incident involved two cars and a van.
The road opened in the early hours of this morning having been closed for a time.
