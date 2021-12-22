Search

22 Dec 2021

McGreehan welcomes 30 Housing First tenancies to be created in Louth

Jason Newman

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Local Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the launch of the Housing First National Implementation Plan for 2022-2026.

It is believed that thirty tenancies will be created in Louth.

The government claims it will provide 1,319 new supported tenancies over five years for people who are homeless and who have complex additional needs. 

Senator McGreehan said:

“The Housing First programme is one of the key responses in ending long-term homelessness among those with complex health and mental health needs.”  

“It provides the most vulnerable of our homeless population with a home for life as well as with key wraparound health and social supports.”

“A target of 30 tenancies has been allocated to Louth County Council and I look forward to seeing the council achieve this.”

“This plan is participant centred with the principles of respect and compassion at its heart. ” 

The initiative is planned to involve an average of 264 new tenancies per annum, with the specific annual targets for each region now set out in the plan. 

The Housing First Programme has already helped more than 600 long-term homeless individuals into their own homes for life, with wrap-around supports available to them to keep them in those homes.

