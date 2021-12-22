Greg Sloggett signs new contract with Dundalk FC

The big name re-signings continued today as defender Greg Sloggett became the latest player from the the 2021 squad to commit their future to Dundalk for next season.

The midfielder made 38 appearances for the Lilywhites last year and scored one of the best goals seen in the league when rattling the net versus Bohemians back in May. After an unsettling end to the campaign, he said he was delighted to have secured his future at Oriel Park.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to it,” he told dundalkfc.com. “If you asked me a month or six weeks ago if I’d be back here, I would have said I had no idea but a lot of things have changed at the club and I’m delighted to be back on board.

“Momentum has built up over the past month and the most exciting thing for me is the prospect of working with the new owners, the new management team, and the players that have both come in and that we have retained. I’m delighted to be a part of it.”

Sloggett will be joined by some very familiar faces in the Lilywhites engine room next season. After two seasons at St Patrick’s Athletic, Robbie Benson is back at Oriel Park while another of the new arrivals, Paul Doyle, was a teammate of Sloggett’s at UCD in 2018.

“I’m delighted to see Paul here,” said Sloggett. “Technically, he is a brilliant player. He’s really intense in how he plays, with and without the ball, and he will be a great asset to the club. He is a huge addition and it’s fantastic to see him on board.”

“I’ve been admiring Greg for the last couple of years and I’m looking forward to working with him,” said Dundalk FC head coach Stephen O’Donnell. “As a midfielder, there is huge scope there for him. He has the athleticism and we feel we can develop him even more.

“We saw Greg as a big one to try and keep here and we are delighted to have done that. I don’t think he has sampled the ‘real’ Dundalk yet and he’s another one that we are looking forward to working with on a day-to-day basis.”