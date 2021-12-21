Lisa Smith trial to go ahead in the New Year
The trial of former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith, who denies membership of the Islamic State terrorist group, is due to go ahead in the New Year at the Special Criminal Court.
The case was mentioned briefly today at the three-judge, non-jury court where Ms Smith's barrister Michael O'Higgins SC said there are some "discrete disclosure issues that won't delay the case."
Ms Smith (39), from Dundalk, Co Louth is due to go on trial on January 11, 2022. Her trial is expected to last 12 weeks.
She is charged with an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005 for being a member of unlawful terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019.
She is also charged under the same legislation for financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015.
Ms Smith is on bail and was not required to attend court today.
F/R from left: Jack McArdle, Tiernan Quigley, Jason McKeown, Jimmy Fisher. B/R from left: Jamie O Hare, Daniel Shields, Francie, Cameron Fisher (PIC: Arthur Kinahan)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.