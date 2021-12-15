Search

15 Dec 2021

This week's greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

This week's greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

Greyhounds racing out out of the traps. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Friday 10th December

1.            Trap 4    OLD FORT CHICAGO                        21.71                     Owned by Tony Teague & trained by Francis Murray

2.            Trap 2    WISHFUL ALI                                      29.06                     Owned by Bernard Farrell & trained by Jayne Hegarty

3.            Trap 1    CORNAMADDYFUSION                  21.79                     Owned & trained by Darragh Robinson

4.            Trap 6    HUDSONS BLOSSOM                      29.21                    Owned & trained by Thomas McGuirk

5.            Trap 6    BAYSTREET BOO                               21.66                     Owned by Willie Mullan & trained by William Mullan

6.            Trap 2    MONEYHILL CREAN                         29.09                     Owned by Edith Egan & trained by Tadhg Egan

7.            Trap 5    BERETTA HANK                                  28.90                     Owned & trained by Graham Kelly

8.            Trap 6    ROMAN ARCH                                   29.10                     Owned by Francis Murray Jnr & trained by Francis Murray

9.            Trap 6    SHELONE KING                                  29.35                     Owned & trained by Patrick Sheehy & Patrick Malone               

 

Saturday 11th December

1.            Trap 5    GIZMO SMASHER                             29.11                     Owned & trained by Jamie McGee          

2.            Trap 5    DUNGANNON GOLD                       21.63                     Owned by Teresa Hurson & trained by Eddie Hurson

3.            Trap 4    LODGEFIELD EMILY                          21.47                     Owned by Shane Traynor & trained by Robert G Gleeson

4.            Trap 6    SCOTCH ROBERTA                            31.85                     Owned by Steven Reid, Robert Reid & trained by Austin Maxwell

5.            Trap 3    GIZMO CASH                                      21.34                     Owned & trained by Jamie McGee          

6.            Trap 3    MANALISHI CHIEF                            21.16                     Owned & trained by James Kerr

7.            Trap 1    RAVENSWOOD MITCH                   28.76                     Owned by Janine Barber & trained by Gerard Barber

8.            Trap 6    BALLYHONE SCULLY                        30.22                     Owned by Willie Mullan & trained by William Mullan

9.            Trap 3    FOULKSCOURT GLEN                      30.49                    Owned by Willie Mullan & trained by William Mullan

10.          Trap 2    MY COUSIN HALLIE                          21.21                     Owned & trained by Darren Smyth

11.          Trap 1    ROSSLARE                                           28.89                     Owned by Vincent Desmond & trained  by Martin Lanney

