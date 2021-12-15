This week's greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

Greyhounds racing out out of the traps. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Friday 10th December
1. Trap 4 OLD FORT CHICAGO 21.71 Owned by Tony Teague & trained by Francis Murray
2. Trap 2 WISHFUL ALI 29.06 Owned by Bernard Farrell & trained by Jayne Hegarty
3. Trap 1 CORNAMADDYFUSION 21.79 Owned & trained by Darragh Robinson
4. Trap 6 HUDSONS BLOSSOM 29.21 Owned & trained by Thomas McGuirk
5. Trap 6 BAYSTREET BOO 21.66 Owned by Willie Mullan & trained by William Mullan
6. Trap 2 MONEYHILL CREAN 29.09 Owned by Edith Egan & trained by Tadhg Egan
7. Trap 5 BERETTA HANK 28.90 Owned & trained by Graham Kelly
8. Trap 6 ROMAN ARCH 29.10 Owned by Francis Murray Jnr & trained by Francis Murray
9. Trap 6 SHELONE KING 29.35 Owned & trained by Patrick Sheehy & Patrick Malone
Saturday 11th December
1. Trap 5 GIZMO SMASHER 29.11 Owned & trained by Jamie McGee
2. Trap 5 DUNGANNON GOLD 21.63 Owned by Teresa Hurson & trained by Eddie Hurson
3. Trap 4 LODGEFIELD EMILY 21.47 Owned by Shane Traynor & trained by Robert G Gleeson
4. Trap 6 SCOTCH ROBERTA 31.85 Owned by Steven Reid, Robert Reid & trained by Austin Maxwell
5. Trap 3 GIZMO CASH 21.34 Owned & trained by Jamie McGee
6. Trap 3 MANALISHI CHIEF 21.16 Owned & trained by James Kerr
7. Trap 1 RAVENSWOOD MITCH 28.76 Owned by Janine Barber & trained by Gerard Barber
8. Trap 6 BALLYHONE SCULLY 30.22 Owned by Willie Mullan & trained by William Mullan
9. Trap 3 FOULKSCOURT GLEN 30.49 Owned by Willie Mullan & trained by William Mullan
10. Trap 2 MY COUSIN HALLIE 21.21 Owned & trained by Darren Smyth
11. Trap 1 ROSSLARE 28.89 Owned by Vincent Desmond & trained by Martin Lanney
