Colin Keane inches closer to Dundalk Stadium Jockey's Championship with another win

With six of Friday’s eight winners returning at 9/2or shorter, it was another tough night for the layers at Dundalk. Some respite was gained from the fact that there were also 20/1 and 50/1winners on the card.

Dream Today, for owners Shamrock Thoroughbreds, trainer Ado McGuinness and jockey Cian MacRedmond, took the honours in the BetVictor Casino Handicap, and Drish Melody, who is owned and trained by Donal Commins and ridden by Joe Doyle, romped to victory in the Extra Places Everyday at BetVictor Nursery Handicap.

Ado McGuinness has now had 16 winners at Dundalk this year, which puts him behind only Joseph O’Brien (23), Ger Lyons (19) and Michael Halford (18) in the 2021 Crowne Plaza Hotel Trainers’ Championship at the Stadium as we approach the final few meetings.

Ger moved onto 19 winners when Koncklane Lass (11/10), the only winning favourite on the card, landed division one of the €25,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden in the hands of Colin Keane, a win that moved him three behind Chris Hayes in the 2021 Jockeys’ Championship at Dundalk (32-29).

The second division of the maiden saw the Slattery father-and-son combination of trainer Andy and jockey Andrew score with Independent Expert (7/2), who was bred by Kevin Walsh and is owned by the Kevin Sean Tommy Walsh Syndicate.

The winning trainer said afterwards: “It’s job done. She’s a winner at two and Kevin also wins a voucher so he can buy another one now. She’ll have a (handicap) mark now and that’s it for the year. She’ll come back in the spring, provided she isn’t sold.”

The widest winning-margin of the night was registered by Turf Range (4/1) in the opening race, a 12-furlong handicap, who came home five lengths clear of his opposition for trainer David Broad.

The five-year-old gelding has now won on each of his last three visits to the Stadium, on November 20th 2020 and October 27th and today in 2021, each time ridden by Wayne Lordan, who has a 100% record on him.

The trainer commented: “He doesn’t take a lot of racing but simply loves it up here and Wayne gets on very well with him.”

He may be better known for his National Hunt successes but trainer Gordon Elliott made it two winners from as many runners at the last three Dundalk meetings when Business (4/1) landed the Join Us On Instagram @dundalk_stadium Maiden in the hands of Declan McDonogh.

A half-brother to five winners, Business was sold for €180,000 as a yearling but only joined Gordon in October of this year.

Trainer David Marnane made it three Dundalk winners since November 19th when Tynamite (10/3) registered a fifth Stadium success in landing the DundalkStadium.com Handicap in the hands of Donagh O’Connor, while the card’s finale, the View Restaurant At Dundalk Handicap, was won by Theriverrunsdeep (9/2) in the hands of Seamie Heffernan.

It was a third victory from her last four visits to Dundalk for the winning mare, who is both owned and trained by Seamus O’Donnell, who is currently recovering from a broken leg.

The track's championships will be decided this Friday December 17th, (first race, 4pm), with a card that features two €21,000 handicaps.