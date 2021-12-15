Search

15 Dec 2021

Louth senator wants electric car charge points extended to apartment blocks

Senator McGahon spoke in the Seanad on the matter

Louth senator wants electric car charge points extended to apartment blocks

Louth senator wants electric car charge points extended to apartment blocks

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Louth Fine Gael Seanad Climate Spokesperson, Senator John McGahon, believes that the extension of electric vehicle (EV) charging points to those living in apartment blocks, will help ensure we reach our 2030 target of one million EV’s on our roads.

Speaking in response to a Commencement Debate tabled by Senator McGahon, Minister Mary Butler confirmed that work is being progressed to expand the EV home charger grant to include shared parking in apartment blocks and similar developments.

The Department of Environment, Climate Action and Communications is working closely with the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland and expects to announce a scheme for apartments and those with no access to private driveways soon.

Following the debate Senator McGahon said, "This is promising news for the thousands of people who live in apartment blocks, terraced houses, or streets with no access to private driveways. Currently, home EV chargers are only available to people who have private driveways as the charger could not cross a public walkway like a footpath.

“I have written to Minister Eamonn Ryan asking for clarity on the scheme and when will it be announced. If we want to reach our goal of one million EVs on Irish roads by 2030, we need to remove as many deterrents as possible and being able to provide home chargers to those without private driveways will certainly help us make progress", he added.

“I think we also need to think outside the box and look at some new initiatives that are being trailed in other European countries.

"In Germany for example, they have installed smart streetlights which double as EV charging points. The ‘Smart Poles’ which also feature parking management software, collect data on air quality and can host Wi-Fi hubs, could certainly be an option to consider introducing in Ireland”, Senator McGahon concluded.

