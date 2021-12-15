'Treatment and management issues' persist in parts of Louth water supply

The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has identified two water supplies in Louth with significant “treatment and management issues.”

The Greenmount supply, which provides water to almost 5000 people, was identified as having significant issues in the second quarter of 2019 and has yet to be given a date of completion.

Also identified was a supply in Tallanstown with the agency noting “Excessive levels of aluminium in the treated water” in a supply that provides water to almost 2000 people. The issue has been on the EPA’s remedial action list since late 2019 and is expected to be resolved by June 2022, according to the report.

The report raised significant concerns about the time it is taking to resolve water issues around the country, noting:

“Thousands of consumers continue to be exposed to lead in their drinking water also, with Irish Water’s replacement rates indicating that it will be decades before this issue is resolved.”

“A lack of progress by the government on the National Lead Strategy and the forthcoming reduced limit for lead are of serious concern.”

While also commenting that overall:

“The quality of drinking water in public supplies and public group water schemes remained very high in 2020. Progress was made on the removal of supplies from the Remedial Action List (RAL) and the number of supplies with protozoa detections and trihalomethane issues also decreased.”