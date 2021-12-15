Dundalk Gardaí arrest man on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm

Gardaí in Dundalk are currently investigating an alleged unlawful possession of a firearm incident in the Coxes Demesne area of Dundalk on the 14th December 2021.
One male in his 20s was arrested shortly after the incident and is currently in custody at Dundalk Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939/88.
