10/11/2021

Breaking News: Local Consortium completes takeover of Dundalk FC

Breaking News: Local Consortium completes takeover of Dundalk FC

Oriel Park ahead of last weekend's fixture with Longford Town. (Pic: Sportsfile)

It has been on the minds of every Lilywhites fan for the past few months; with speculation mounting that Peak6 were interested in selling Dundalk FC who would they actually sell the club too?

This evening came the breaking news that the local bid, believed to be backed by former owner Andy Connolly along with the Sports technology firm Statsports had been successful having agreed terms with the American investment firm in the past 24 hours.

“We are incredibly proud of all we achieved with Dundalk FC over these past several years,” said Matt Hulsizer, co-founder and managing partner of PEAK6 in a statement released by Dundalk confirming the club's sale.

“We purchased Dundalk FC in 2018 because we love football and saw the potential to reinvigorate the team through an influx of capital and strategic leadership. During our tenure, we had the opportunity to get to know the town, the club, and most importantly, the passion that local fans have for the club.

“That’s why we’re so pleased to have found a group of buyers who have local ties and a deep-rooted history with Dundalk FC. I have no doubt they will continue to support the success of the club going forward, and we will continue rooting for the club’s success right alongside the fans.”

The statement continued that the new owners thanked Peak6 for their professionalism during the negotiations and wished the company well with their future plans. They added that more information about the consortium's plans for 2022 and beyond will be revealed next week, where they hope to put an emphasis on strengthening links with the fans and the local community.

