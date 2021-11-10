Search

Louth's rugby legend urges people to get their Christmas jumpers on for sick children

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Louth's own Irish rugby legend Rob Kearney has urged people in the county to get into their festive finery to support Christmas Jumper Day for sick children.

Rob joined little friends Thea, Amelia, Olivia, Alex and Kai to launch Children’s Health Foundation’s ‘Christmas Jumper Day’ 2021 campaign, taking place this year on Friday, 10th December.

This year, Children’s Health Foundation is calling on people all over Co. Louth to get in their festive finery and support the long-standing campaign Christmas Jumper Day will help more children than ever, by raising vital funds to support Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) hospitals and urgent care centres across Crumlin, Temple Street and Connolly.

Louth native Rob, who is an ambassador for Children’s Health Foundation, is asking families, communities, schools, crèches, clubs and companies to host a Christmas Jumper Day fundraiser, put on their best (or worst!) Christmas fashions and raise funds that will be put to work where they are needed most to help sick children and their families.

Rob said: “I am delighted to be involved in Christmas Jumper Day again for 2021, which is a fun way to support sick children across Children’s Health Ireland.

"This campaign is a great way to have a laugh, and wear your tackiest, cheesiest or gaudiest Christmas Jumper for a fantastic cause.

"Help us create some magic for sick children in hospital this Christmas by signing up."

For more information and to sign up today for your free Children’s Health Foundation Christmas Jumper Day pack, simply visit www.childrenshealth.ie/xmasjumper or call 01 709 1700.

