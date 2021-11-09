Ardee Baroque Festival returns this month with a weekend of events celebrating early music in the historical County Louth town.

From Friday 19 to Sunday 21 November Ardee town comes alive with musicians and audiences descending to enjoy a weekend of Bach, Handel, Santiago De Murcia, Boccherini, Vivaldi and Purcell in the beautiful setting of St Mary’s Church in the heart of the town.

On Friday 19 November at 7:30pm, Musici Ireland will open the festival with a programme of Spanish-influenced works. Joined by Eamon Sweeney, they’ll play popular favourites such as Vivaldi’s Guitar Concerto in D and Boccherini’s Guitar Quintet Fandango as well as lesser-known works by Schop and Santiago De Murcia.

The Irish Baroque Orchestra directed by Peter Whelan from the harpsichord with soprano Aisling Kenny and trumpeter Darren Cornish Moore perform a celebratory concert. The Bright Seraphim includes Bach's Cantata 51 Jauchzet Gott, in allen Landen, and Handel arias Eternal Source of Light Divine and Let the Bright Seraphim and takes place in St Mary’s Church at 7:30pm on Saturday 20 November.

Closing the weekend on Sunday 21 November at 4pm, Peter Whelan, Aisling Kenny and violinist Kinga Ujszaszi will perform a programme centred around Handel’s German Arias. A contrasting programme to their Saturday performance, this is will be an ambient close to the 2021 festival.

"It is always a pleasure for the Irish Baroque Orchestra to perform at Ardee Baroque Festival.

"St Mary's Church is an intimate space with a beautiful acoustic which works particularly well for performances featuring period instruments and will be the ideal venue to enjoy soprano Aisling Kenny's cherubic tones", said Peter Whelan, Director Irish Baroque Orchestra.

All concerts take place in St Mary's Church of Ireland, Ardee. To ensure public safety and confidence, audience numbers will continue to be restricted. As per current guidelines, customers must present Vaccine certs as evidence of full vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 within the previous six months. Access is not permitted without it.

The performances will last approximately one hour in duration and be performed without an interval. Facemasks are to be worn for the duration.