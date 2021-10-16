Goal threat decisive as Gleann Mairtin book their place in the Intermediate final

Gleann Mhairtin team which overcame O’Raghallaighs/Oliver Plunketts to book their spot in the Intermediate Final against Kilkerley
Gleann Mhairtin 4-07 O’Raghallaighs/Oliver Plunketts 0-8
Goals win matches and Gleann Mhairtin came out on top in this Intermediate semi-final on Sunday morning in Tullyallen having found the net on four occasions while their goalkeeper Rachel Goodwin kept a deserved clean sheet.
This was a tough, physical encounter with both teams giving everything in their efforts to reach the championship final and scoring opportunities were hard to come by.
A nervous start by both teams resulted in a low scoring opening ten minutes. O’Raghallaighs/Plunketts opened the scoring with a point from Emma White but three points in quick succession from Aoife Russell and a goal from Sarah Maguire settled the home team’s nerves and they went into the first half water break with a 1-4 to 0-2 lead.
A second goal for Gleann Mhairtin after the water break, this time from Marcella Molloy put the home side in a strong position at the half-time break, leading 2-6 to 0-4.
For the visitors Seoda Matthews was prominent in both defence and attack throughout the game, taking a point herself and setting up opportunities for Caitlin O’Reilly, Emma White and Lainey McCormack in the O’Raghallaighs/Plunketts forward line who all contributed points.
They continued to battle strongly and restricted Gleann Mhairtin to only a few scoring chances in the second half. However, a strong defensive effort by the home side led by experienced defenders Yvonne Brennan, Mary McKeever and Rebecca Carolan prevented any goal opportunities getting through.
A point from a free by Sarah Maguire along with further goals from full forward Rachel Leonard and substitute Nicole Tully in the second half ensured the Monasterboice/Tullyallen combination stayed ahead of the Drogheda amalgamation and progressed to the Intermediate Championship final where they will face Kilkerley.
