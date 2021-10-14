Having a ball in Dundalk!

A man travelling across Europe in a metal ball to promote sustainability and awareness of climate change visited Dundalk last week on his journey to Glasgow.

Arnd Drossel, a German man from a town called Paderborn, visited towns across Louth including Dundalk, Blackrock, Drogheda and Carlingford during his visit to Ireland last week, walking around in a wire metal ball.

Speaking to the Democrat, Mr Drossel said that he is doing it in order to promote the need to protect the environment and that he is spreading the message across Europe.

“I want to take more awareness of Mother Earth,” said Mr Drossel.

“As an artist, I think about how I can make many people think about ‘what is my first step to change what I’m doing for a better future’ and by walking, I think, united with many people and passing many cities.

“I can show that we are all able to protect our future and our earth and the children’s future.”

He told the Democrat that he had visited a primary school in Blackrock, and that pupils were very aware and interested in protecting the environment.

He said he has been through more than 60 cities in Europe so far on his journey, with plans to continue on into Northern Ireland and then to Scotland.

The ball itself weighs 160kg, with Mr Drossel saying it is a lot of effort to walk around in, especially in hilly areas.

However, he has received help from Irish people since he arrived in the country, with Mr Drossel saying they have been excellent to him.

With this in mind, Mr Drossel said that he decided to change his route at the last minute, travelling from Dundalk to Carlingford to Newry rather than going directly there.

He said that originally when he arrived at Calais in France, he wondered whether or not he could keep going due to the difficulty of his journey.

“When I arrived in Calais, that was the moment I thought, ‘Can I go on?’ because it was the middle and I was just tired,” said Mr Drossel.

However, he pushed on because he saw that people wanted to change and put the effort in to do better.

Mr Drossel will now be travelling into Northern Ireland and then on to Scotland via Holyhead.