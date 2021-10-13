Search

13/10/2021

McGreehan welcomes childcare package in Budget 2022

A local Senator has said that the childcare package within Budget 2022 is “very positive” for children and parents across the country.

Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan, Spokesperson on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration, said that it shows the government commitment to inclusive and affordable childcare.

“A record €716m in funding for childcare shows this Government’s commitment to inclusive and affordable childcare. This budget will provide: quality for children; affordability for parents; sustainability of services and fair pay and conditions for staff,” said Senator McGreehan.

“This budget also provides for an extra two weeks of parental leave. It will also extend the National Childcare Scheme universal subsidy to children under 15.    

“Additionally, this budget provides new funding for approximately 4,700 early learning and childcare providers to help cover increased operating costs, help attract and retain staff.” 

Senator McGreehan also welcomed the boost to education investment, saying that it will see 980 extra special education teachers hired.

