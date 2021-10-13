Tree planting ceremony held at County Hall in Dundalk to mark National Tree Day

Elias Mlimbila Louth County Council Parks Department, Councillor Maria Doyle, Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District, and Willie Walsh Senior Executive Officer
Louth County Council marked National Tree Day by planting trees in Dundalk, Ardee and Drogheda last week.
Cathaoirleach’s of the three municipalities all attended the planting ceremonies, with the council saying that it was to symbolise the commitment of Louth County Council to increase tree numbers throughout the county and conserve existing trees.
Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District, Maria Doyle, attended the ceremony in Dundalk with Elias Mlimbila of LCC Parks Department and Willie Walsh, a senior executive officer.
Residents of Sliabh Breagh, Councillor Jim Tenanty Cathaoirleach of Ardee Municipal District, Catherine Duff Director of Services and Elias Mlimbila Louth County Council Parks Department.
The residents of Sliabh Breagh requested that the tree be planted in memory of deceased residents of the estate.
