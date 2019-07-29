Louth GAA
REVEALED | Dundalk Democrat Louth GAA club championship team of the week, in association with the Louth and Proud Podcast
Louth GAA
St. Patricks' Cathal Grogan and Shane Kerrigan of Sean O'Mahony's during Saturday evening's SFC encounter at St. Brigid's Park, Dowdallshill. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
The Democrat has teamed up with the Louth and Proud Podcast for the club championships, with a view to picking a team of the week following every round of games.
Here’s the week three inclusions, spanning all three grades and 10 clubs.
1 Seán McEneaney (Geraldines)
2 Gerard Farrell (Glyde Rangers)
3 Alan Connor (Newtown Blues)
4 Patrick Duff (St. Kevin’s)
5 John Connolly (Newtown Blues)
6 Richie Taaffe (Hunterstown Rovers)
7 Gerry Malone (Cooley Kickhams)
8 Tommy Durnin (Westerns)
9 Tony McKenna (Hunterstown Rovers)
10 Seánie Crosbie (St. Kevin’s)
11 Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues)
12 Ben Rogan (O’Raghallaigh’s)
13 Cathal Grogan (St. Patrick’s)
14 Craig Doherty (St. Joseph’s)
15 Michael Rafferty (Cooley Kickhams)
CLICK HERE FOR LAST WEEK'S TEAM
CLICK HERE FOR WEEKEND REPORTS
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on