REVEALED | Dundalk Democrat Louth GAA club championship team of the week, in association with the Louth and Proud Podcast

The Democrat has teamed up with the Louth and Proud Podcast for the club championships, with a view to picking a team of the week following every round of games.

Here’s the week two inclusions, spanning all three grades and 10 clubs.

1 Stuart Reynolds (O’Connell’s)

2 Eoghan Callaghan (Naomh Máirtín)

3 Sam Kenny (Glen Emmets)

4 Alan Connor (Newtown Blues)

5 Tom Jackson (Ardee St. Mary’s)

6 David Finn (Hunterstown Rovers)

7 Brendan Leacy (Mattock Rangers)

8 Tommy Durnin (Westerns)

9 Andy McDonnell (Newtown Blues)

10 Seán Marry (St. Bride’s)

11 Darren Clarke (Ardee St. Mary’s)

12 Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues)

13 Stephen Kilcoyne (Sean O'Mahony's)

14 JP Rooney (Naomh Máirtín)

15 Ross Nally (Newtown Blues)

CLICK HERE FOR LAST WEEK'S TEAM

CLICK HERE FOR WEEKEND REPORTS