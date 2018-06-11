Deaths in Louth - Monday June 11th 2018

The death has occurred of Martin Watters, 8 Lennon Melia Terrace, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of St. Luke’s Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of May and dear father of David, Declan and Lorraine. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Lina and Maria, grandchildren Albin, Rían, Lily, Aoife and Donnacha, brother Ronan, sister Briege, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 1pm on Sunday and Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.20am, to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Saturday and Tuesday, please.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) O'Donnell (nee Dunne)

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. Predeceased by her parents Dick and Bridget, brother Richard. Beloved wife of Niall and cherished mother of Niall óg and Olivia. Kitty will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, son, daughter, doting grandchildren Dean, Amy, Grace and Evan, daughter-in-law Lynda, son-in-law Colm Corrigan, brother Oliver (Newry), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and friends.

Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Home T 0429334240.

The death has occurred of Conor Morgan, Seaview, Cnoc Na Mara, Golf Links Rd, Blackrock

Suddenly, following a tragic accident in Cyprus. Conor (aged 20) much loved son of Paul and Blathnad and dear brother of Sarah, adored grandson of Gerry and Anne Morgan and PJ and Eilish Whelan. Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, sister, girlfriend Aímee, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Sean Kelly, 78 Farndreg, Dundalk

Peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the kind and gentle care of the staff at the Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy and cherished father of Ann (Duffy), Tracy and Sinéad. Sean will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his daughters, sons-in-law Eugene and Chris, grandchildren Shaun, Emer, Eoghan, Joshua and Nathan, brothers Eamon, Paul and Pat, sister Jacqueline (O’Hanlon), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home from 3 o’clock Monday afternoon. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock walking to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Dundalk, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o’clock. Thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin, arriving for Cremation Service at 2 o’clock. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only donations if desired to The North Louth Hospice. Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Home T 042 9334240.

The death has occurred of Philomena Gilroy (nee O'Brien), Dundalk

Suddenly in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Loving wife of Tom, and mother of Thomas (Noleen), Patrick (Pauline), Noeleen Shields (Colum) Dundalk, Brian (Yvonne), Anne-Marie (Lynie) and predeceased by her grandson C.J. and grand-daughter Patricia.

Reposing at her late residence until removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive to St. Patrick’s Church, Donagh for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please by request. Family flowers only donations if desired to Cancer Research c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea BT920LA.

The death has occurred of Bernard (Brian) Farrell, late of Tankardsrock, Kilkerley, Dundalk

Peacefully after a short illness, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Brian, beloved son of the late Margaret (Casey) and Patrick. Predeceased by his brother Gerry. Sadly missed by his sisters Peggy (McGorrin), Theresa (Callan) and Bridie (Kearney), brother Patrick, brother-in-law Sean, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

​Reposing at the residence of his sister Bridie Kearney, 53 Beechwood Drive Dunleer from 2pm until 9pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. House private on Tuesday morning, please.

Read more Death Notices from Dundalk and the wider area, go to the DundakDemocrat.ie Death Notices section here.