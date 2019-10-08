REVEALED | Dundalk Democrat Louth GAA JFC Player of the Year

Glyde Rangers powerhouse Ciaráin Sheridan has been voted JFC Player of the Year by Democrat online readers.

Sheridan saw off Roche Emmets' Barry O'Hare by less than 10 votes, with over 6,400 people having taken part.

Another final winner, Roche's Dan O'Connell, came third with 25 percent of the backing, followed by Kevin Callaghan (Roche) and Niall Sharkey (Glyde).

Well done to all, especially Ciaráin.

