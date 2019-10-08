Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship
VOTE | Dundalk Democrat Louth GAA JFC Player of the Year
Poll closes at 8pm tonight
The Democrat, in association with the Louth and Proud Podcast, has picked their JFC team of the year. Here's your chance to select the player of the year.
The Democrat, in association with the Louth and Proud Podcast, has picked their JFC team of the year.
Here's your chance to select the player of the year.
Voting closes at 8pm tonight, Tuesday.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on