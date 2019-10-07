Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship
REVEALED | Dundalk Democrat Louth GAA JFC team of the year, in association with the Louth and Proud Podcast
Glyde Rangers' Niall Sharkey and Kevin Callaghan of Roche Emmets have made it into this year's JFC team of the year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
1 David Brennan (Glyde Rangers)
2 Laurence McEntee (Lannléire)
3 David Quigley (Roche Emmets)
4 Fiachra Sheridan (Glyde Rangers)
5 Niall Sharkey (Glyde Rangers)
6 Briain McGuinness (Lannléire)
7 Gerard Browne (Roche Emmets)
8 Ciaráin Sheridan (Glyde Rangers)
9 Dan O'Connell (Roche Emmets)
10 Mark Dunne (Lannléire)
11 Kevin Callaghan (Roche Emmets)
12 Robert Murphy (Na Piarsaigh)
13 Paul Callan (Lannléire)
14 Trevor O'Brien (Glyde Rangers)
15 Barry O'Hare (Roche Emmets)
Caoimhín Reilly's Player of the Year: Kevin Callaghan (Roche Emmets)
Dan Bannon's Player of the Year: Niall Sharkey (Glyde Rangers)
