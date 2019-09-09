Louth GAA
REVEALED | Dundalk Democrat Louth GAA team of the week, in association with the Louth and Proud Podcast
Mark Newell of Clan na Gael earns a place in the team of the week following his performance against Hunterstown Rovers on Saturday night. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
1 Craig Lynch (Naomh Máirtín)
2 David Lennon (St. Mochta’s)
3 Ciarán Murray (Dundalk Young Irelands)
4 Muiris O'Sullivan (Hunterstown Rovers)
5 Thomas Sullivan (Naomh Máirtín)
6 Micheal McDonnell (Clan na Gael)
7 John Clutterbuck (Naomh Máirtín)
8 Wayne Campbell (Naomh Máirtín)
9 Declan Byrne (St. Mochta’s)
10 Craig Lennon (St. Mochta’s)
11 Eoghan Callaghan (Naomh Máirtín)
12 Mark Newell (Clan na Gael)
13 Ciarán McMahon (St. Mochta’s)
14 Ryan Burns (Hunterstown Rovers)
15 Sam Mulroy (Naomh Máirtín)
