Patrick McEleney strongly linked with Dundalk FC return

Patrick McEleney could be set for a dramatic return to Dundalk FC just six months after leaving to join Oldham Athletic.

LMFM are reporting that McEleney, who was at Oriel Park for last night's victory over Limerick, has held talks with the Lilywhites about potentially re-joining in the summer transfer window.

The Derry man has endured a frustrating time at Oldham, scoring just once as Richie Wellens' side were relegated to League Two.

⚽ Patrick McEleney returned to Oriel Park last night as a guest but might his return become more permanent in the coming weeks? LMFM understands that the Lilywhites have discussed the possibility with McEleney following Oldham Athletic’s relegation to League 2. pic.twitter.com/oxlq0WD8bH June 9, 2018

Meanwhile, the station are reporting that UCD striker Georgie Kelly is ready to put pen to paper on a deal with Stephen Kenny's charges. The First Division's leading scorer was strongly linked with a move in the winter before agreeing to remain with the Students.

UCD boss Collie O'Neill refused to comment to reporters when asked about the speculation after last night's win over Drogheda United.

⚽ Kelly a Lilywhite? LMFM understands that a deal to take 1st Div top scorer Georgie Kelly to Oriel has been fully agreed. UCD boss Collie O'Neill wouldn't confirm the switch after their 2-0 win over Drogheda last night but LMFM sources are clear that agreement has been reached pic.twitter.com/kmqO7aNK9F June 9, 2018

It follows a busy week for Dundalk, who tied assistant manager Vinny Perth and players Seán Hoare and Jamie McGrath down to long-term deals.