SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Patrick McEleney strongly linked with Dundalk FC return

UCD striker Georgie Kelly also set to join the Lilywhites

Former Dundalk FC midfielder Patrick McEleney. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Patrick McEleney could be set for a dramatic return to Dundalk FC just six months after leaving to join Oldham Athletic.

LMFM are reporting that McEleney, who was at Oriel Park for last night's victory over Limerick, has held talks with the Lilywhites about potentially re-joining in the summer transfer window.

The Derry man has endured a frustrating time at Oldham, scoring just once as Richie Wellens' side were relegated to League Two.

Meanwhile, the station are reporting that UCD striker Georgie Kelly is ready to put pen to paper on a deal with Stephen Kenny's charges. The First Division's leading scorer was strongly linked with a move in the winter before agreeing to remain with the Students. 

UCD boss Collie O'Neill refused to comment to reporters when asked about the speculation after last night's win over Drogheda United.

It follows a busy week for Dundalk, who tied assistant manager Vinny Perth and players Seán Hoare and Jamie McGrath down to long-term deals.