Dundalk FC announce new deals for two of this season's standout performers

Dundalk FC have announced new deals for defender Seán Hoare and attacker Jamie McGrath.

Hoare, who has earned rave reviews for his performances in recent weeks, signs a contract extension to the end of the 2020 season, while 21-year-old Meath man McGrath will remain until the at least the end of 2019.

Both players joined from St. Patrick's Athletic ahead of the last campaign.

A centre-half by trade, Hoare has been used at right-back in recent weeks, bringing his appearance tally to 44 in all competitions. He has netted twice in the same period.

McGrath, meanwhile, is just three appearance shy of his half-century, while his three goals this season have brought his overall record to 10.

On the deals, the club's chief executive Mal Brannigan said: "It was clear to see from early discussions with Seán that he was as equally keen to commit his future to Dundalk FC as the club was and so we are very pleased to announce this news. He has been a mainstay in the manager’s defence this season and his performance has been one of the reasons for the team’s current form.”

"Securing a player of Jamie’s talent for the next 18 months is a real positive for the club. He has continued to develop, and is now considered to be one of the best young players in the league and so we are delighted that he has agreed to extend his contract at Dundalk FC.”

It follows yesterday's announcement that assistant manager Vinny Smith has put pen to paper on a new contract.