Vinny Perth signs a new deal with Dundalk FC

Dundalk FC have announced that assistant manager Vinny Perth has signed a new contract at the club.

Perth, who's been second in command at Oriel Park since Stephen Kenny took charge in 2013, is said to have committed 'his long-term future to the club'.

Speaking to dundalkfc.com, Perth said: "It’s a big decision for me and my family to move from full-time employment to full-time football.

“I want to thank the owners, the chairman Mike Treacy and the executive team who have backed me by offering this opportunity.

“I am five-and-a-half years at the club. Ultimately, I want to thank Stephen in particular. He brought me in from non-league football when he came in and he has backed my personal development. He has given me time to grow and allowed me to become the coach I am today. He and the club feel that I have justified this deal. That means a lot. I have worked with some amazing players over the past five-and-a-half years.

“You are only as good as the people you work with. Stephen has been like a big brother to me. I have had the best seat in the house in Irish football for the last five-and-a-half years. It has been some journey and I really want to thank Stephen for that.

“We are a full-time club now. We are looking to kick on. We are seeing the benefit of being full-time. It is midseason. Things have gone quite well. We have brought in some new players. They are very exciting.

“The future is bright at Dundalk.”

Kenny added: "In our five-and-a-half years at Dundalk, Vinny has done a terrific job as assistant manager and he has been very much an integral part of our success since he started from day one with us. He is always looking to improve and is a great confidant to the players.

“Vinny is very dedicated individual and has a very high level of professionalism. I’m very pleased that he going to continue working with the club for the next few seasons.”