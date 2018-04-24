Louth manager Pete McGrath hit with fresh injury doubts ahead of Leinster Championship opener

Louth manager Pete McGrath has been dealt another injury headache with the news that forward Ryan Burns is in a race against time to be fit for the Leinster Championship opener with Carlow next month.

Burns was substituted 19 minutes into Hunterstown Rovers' Division Two victory over St. Mochta’s in Louth Village on Sunday afternoon with a shin injury. It is understood the 21-year-old underwent a scan afterwards and that he has sustained tissue damage and a cut with the early prognosis ruling him out for approximately two weeks.

Should this be the case, Burns may return in time for the provincial opener in Portlaoise on May 13. However, whether he reaches the required fitness levels, having sat out the preparation period, remains to be seen.

Gerard McSorley also picked up an injury in Dundalk Gaels' match with Cooley Kickhams over the weekend, the extent of which is still to be determined.

On a more positive note, two of McGrath’s other forward options, Sam Mulroy and Niall Conlon, returned to club action following respective ankle and arm injuries over the weekend.

Mulroy hit three-points in Naomh Máirtín’s victory over Mattock Rangers in Monasterboice, while Conlon's three-point haul for O’Connell’s was unable to prevent them from defeat to the Oliver Plunkett’s.

Jim McEneaney (arm) is in a fitness race of his own ahead of the Carlow clash, while John Bingham (knee)has been all but ruled out.