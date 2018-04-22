Malone's late leveller earns Cooley a draw with Gaels

Division One

Cooley Kickhams 1-6 Dundalk Gaels 0-9

Fearghal Malone struck in added time to earn Cooley Kickhams a share of the spoils at home to Dundalk Gaels on Sunday afternoon.

The midfielder completed Kickhams' spirited late fightback after Gaels had put themselves in a winning position through points from Gary Shevlin and Éanna McArdle (2).

Indeed, Malachy O'Rourke's team were three points to the good in the second half, however, Kickhams showed resolve in battling their way to a draw.

An injury to forward Gerard McSorley in the first half saw him replaced by Pádraig Fallon as Gaels recovered from Alan Page's early goal to draw level at the break; 1-2 to 0-5.

This recovery was mainly down to the scoring of Seán McCann who hit three minors on the trot after McArdle had got the visitors off the mark from a free.

Cooley, themselves, had a wide spread of scorers with corner-back Richard Brennan even getting his name on the scoresheet, while substitute Emmet Rogan contributed to their comeback.

Cooley Kickhams: Neil Gallagher; Richard Brennan (0-1), Patrick Hanlon, Gerry Malone; Dean McGreehan, Darren Marks, Shane Marks; Keith White, Fearghal Malone (0-1); Michael Rafferty (0-1), Aoghain McGuinness, Eoin McDaid (0-2); James O'Reilly, Alan Page (1-0), Michael Carron

Subs: Emmet Rogan (0-1), Alex Woods, Declan Sheelan

Dundalk Gaels: Joe O'Donoghue, Dáire O'Callaghan, Jamie Faulkner, David McComish; Óisín Murray (0-1), James Stewart, Adrian Rafferty; Seán McCann (0-3), David Moloney; Seán Murray (0-1), Barry Watters, Gary Shevlin; Éanna McArdle (0-4), Gerard McSorley, Eamonn Kenny

Subs: Pádraig Fallon, Jason Clarke, Conor Nicholson

Referee: David Fedigan (Hunterstown Rovers)