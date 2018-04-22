Conlon returns but O'Connell's suffer defeat to Plunkett's in Mell

Division Two

Oliver Plunkett's 1-13 O'Connell's 0-12

Adam Brodigan's goal just before half-time helped Oliver Plunkett's to their second home victory of the season on Saturday evening.

Following a good start, O'Connell's had put themselves in a commanding position to claim a win in Mell for the second year in succession when leading 0-7 to 0-3. However, a return of 1-2 to no-reply sent the hosts to the break in front.

Robert Quigley - O'Connells' leading scorer - levelled matters on the restart and with the next six points being shared, with Plunkett's 'keeper Luke Haggins among those on target, from a '45, the sides remained deadlocked heading into the final 10 minutes.

Adam Morgan and the returning Niall Conlon (inset) then traded minors before the hosts came with their match-winning burst.

Trevor Walsh, Cian Brady (2) and a distant effort from Conor Early was enough to condemn O'Connell's to a second away defeat in a row.

Oliver Plunkett's: Luke Haggins (0-1); Cillian Matthews, Frank Daly, Gary Keogh; Josh Cormican (0-1), Conor Early (0-2), Cian Matthews; Robert Brodigan, Trevor Walsh (0-1); Adam Brodigan (1-0), Emmet Kelleher (0-1), Ben McKenna; Niall Murtagh (0-1), Cian Brady (0-2), Andy Morgan (0-3)

Sub: Rory Taaffe (0-1)

O’Connell's: Stuart Reynolds; Keith Woods, Conor Byrne, Kyle Daniels; Liam Kiernan, Salem Rifaie, Micheal Cairns; Conor Kiernan, Jackie Agnew (0-1); Stefan O’Hanrahan, Stuart Osborne (0-1), Emmet Byrne (0-1); Robert Quigley (0-5), Conor McGill (0-1), Niall Conlon (0-3)

Subs: Dean Stanfield, Ciarán O’Brien, Matthew Reynolds

Referee: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets)