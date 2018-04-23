Hunterstown hit four goals in win over St. Mochta's in Louth Village

Division Two

St. Mochta's 1-10 Hunterstown Rovers 4-8

Hunterstown Rovers consolidated their position at the top of the Division Two table when they defeated St. Mochta’s on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams started the game in Louth Village with two wins from two outings, but on this occasion it was the visitors who proved the stronger and they deservedly returned home with full points.

Ryan Burns gave his side a huge boost when he scored the opening goal of the game on eight minutes, and the Mochta’s barely had time to recover from that setback when Burns added a second two minutes later.

St. Mochta’s battled to get a foothold in the game and by the interval they had given themselves some hope when they reduced the gap to 2-5 to 0-6.

The hosts needed a bright start to the second half if they were to have any hoped of completing the comeback, but it was Hunterstown who recorded the decisive scores with Brendan Lennon and Paul Carrie hitting the net to put the game beyond the Mochta’s.

The Louth Village men rallied in the closing stages and saw substitute Cormac Smyth score a consolation goal.

St. Mochta’s: Fergus English; Liam Lawlor, Philip Englishby, David Lennon; Andrew English, Darren McMahon, Cormac Callan; Eamonn O’Neill (0-2), Gareth O’Reilly (0-1); Barry Mulholland, Brendan Duff, Stephen McCooey (0-1); Gerry Garland (0-1), Danny Kindlon (0-1), Declan Byrne (0-2)

Subs: Liam McGranaghan, Nigel Farrell, Tommy Kindlon, Cormac Smyth (1-0)

Hunterstown Rovers: Niall Carrie; Brian Matthews, Richard Taaffe, Martin Lennon; Eddie Burke, Patrick Taaffe, Robert McNiece; Tony McKenna, Ryan Ward; Brendan Lennon (1-2), Mark Brennan, Conor Matthews; Paul Carrie (1-3), Ryan Burns (2-1), Glen Matthews (0-3)

Subs: Robert Brennan, Paddy Mooney, Marc Ward, Alan Landy (0-1)

Referee: David J. McArdle (St. Bride’s)