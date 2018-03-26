Louth to host Meath in re-arranged league match this weekend

Louth's Allianz National Football League game with Meath has been re-fixed for next Saturday, March 31, at the Gaelic Grounds.

Throw-in is 3pm.

The meeting was twice called off a fortnight ago with the Drogheda field having been deemed unplayable.

A win for Louth would see them get off the mark in Division Two following six successive defeats, while a Meath victory would see them avoid relegation.

The Wee County lost to Clare in Ennis on Sunday.