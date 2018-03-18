Louth's NFL game with Meath postponed

This afternoon's Allianz National Football League game between Louth and Meath has been postponed.

Our Allianz Football League Division 2 Game v @MeathGAA is POSTPONED — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) March 18, 2018

According to the GAA's website, the match has been provisionally re-fixed for tomorrow (Bank Holiday Monday), March 19, at the Gaelic Grounds. It has a 2pm throw-in time.

Louth v Meath NFL Division 2 game off today. Rescheduled for tomorrow provisionally @MeathGAA — Mairead Delaney (@Maireaddelaney) March 18, 2018

Should other matches proceed as scheduled today, both Louth and Meath, who currently reside in Division Two's relegation zone, could be relegated by the time the fixture is played.