Louth's NFL game with Meath postponed

Louth's Bevan Duffy and Donal Keogan of Meath. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

This afternoon's Allianz National Football League game between Louth and Meath has been postponed.

According to the GAA's website, the match has been provisionally re-fixed for tomorrow (Bank Holiday Monday), March 19, at the Gaelic Grounds. It has a 2pm throw-in time.

Should other matches proceed as scheduled today, both Louth and Meath, who currently reside in Division Two's relegation zone, could be relegated by the time the fixture is played.