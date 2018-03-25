Goals cost Louth as Clare send Pete McGrath's men to sixth NFL defeat in Ennis

Allianz National Football League

Clare 3-12 Louth 1-11

Louth will face Meath in their match in hand looking to avoid finishing their brief sojourn in Division Two pointless. This after Pete McGrath's side fell to a seven-point defeat to Clare in Ennis on Sunday afternoon.

Three goals in the first half had the home side in cruise control with Jamie Malone raising their first green flag within a minute of the throw-in before Keelan Sexton and Kieran Malone added three-pointers apiece later in the opening period to send Clare 3-7 to 0-6 up at the break.

Louth have now conceded 11 goals in six Allianz League fixtures as their torrid campaign doesn't look like improving.

In fairness, the Wee County restored some pride in the second half, out-scoring the hosts 1-5 to six points after half-time with Tommy Durnin grabbing a consolation goal, while substitute Tadhg McEneaney chipped in with two points.

However, it proved to be another highly disappointing day at the office for McGrath and co.

Clare: Eamonn Tubridy; Cian O’Dea, Cillian Brennan, Aaron Fitgerald; Seán O’Donoghue, Pearse Lillis, Sean Collins; Gary Brennan, Cathal O’Connor (0-1); Kieran Malone (1-2), Eoin Cleary (0-8, six frees), Jamie Malone (1-0); Conor Finucane (0-1), Keelan Sexton (1-0), David Tubridy

Subs: Conal O'hÁinféin, Gearóid O'Brien, Ciaran Russell, Darragh Bohannon, Alan Sweeney, Eimhin Courtney

Louth: Craig Lynch; Fergal Donohue, Emmet Carolan, James Craven; Eoghan Lafferty, Bevan Duffy (0-1), Anthony Williams; Tommy Durnin (1-1), Declan Byrne (0-2); Derek Maguire (0-1), Andy McDonnell (0-2, one free), Gerard McSorley; Ryan Burns, Conor Grimes (0-1), William Woods

Subs: Ross Nally (0-1), James Stewart, Ciarán Downey, Tadhg McEnaney (0-2, one free), Ronan Holcroft

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)