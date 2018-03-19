Allianz National Football League

Louth vs Meath postponed again as Gaelic Grounds fails another pitch inspection

Louth's Allianz National Football League match with Meath has been postponed for a second time.

The CCCC will release details regarding the re-fixture tomorrow, Tuesday.

Snowy weather conditions saw the match called off yesterday before the GAA took the decision to provisionally re-fix the Boyneside derby for this afternoon.

This latest mishap in the fixtures schedule could have major repercussions for the Louth club leagues which are due to get underway in a fortnight's time with programmes set for most of the weekends in April. 

One possibility is for the Louth vs Meath game to be played midweek, but all will be revealed tomorrow...