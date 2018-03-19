Louth vs Meath postponed again as Gaelic Grounds fails another pitch inspection

Louth's Allianz National Football League match with Meath has been postponed for a second time.

Following a Pitch Inspection in The Gaelic Grounds Drogheda.



Today’s Allianz Football League Game v @MeathGAA is POSTPONED



The CCCC will confirm all Re-fixture details on Tuesday — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) March 19, 2018

The CCCC will release details regarding the re-fixture tomorrow, Tuesday.

Snowy weather conditions saw the match called off yesterday before the GAA took the decision to provisionally re-fix the Boyneside derby for this afternoon.

This latest mishap in the fixtures schedule could have major repercussions for the Louth club leagues which are due to get underway in a fortnight's time with programmes set for most of the weekends in April.

One possibility is for the Louth vs Meath game to be played midweek, but all will be revealed tomorrow...