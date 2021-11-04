Search

04/11/2021

Bus Éireann contributes €21 million to local Dundalk economy, says KPMG report

Tadgh McNally

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A report by KPMG into the impact of Bus Éireann onto Dundalk has shown that the company contributes approximately €21 million into the local economy.

The report, commissioned by Bus Éireann, has said that the company has had a positive effect on the local Dundalk area, as well as further afield in Louth.

The report says that the significant contribution to Dundalk comes through the local depot on the Long Walk.

According to the report, Bus Éireann town services across both Dundalk and Drogheda carried over 600,000 passengers in 2019, before the Covid-29 pandemic reduced passenger traffic on public transport across the country.

The report also details that 3,700 students across the country are taken to school every day on public transport.

There are a total of 240 Bus Éireann bus stops in Louth, 15 of which are within 2km of higher education institutions like Dundalk IT and Drogheda Institute of Further Education.

“We are proud of the contribution Bus Éireann and its employees make to the country, and to local communities in County Louth,” said Stephen Kent, CEO of Bus Éireann.

“Ultimately, the value of Bus Éireann as Ireland’s national bus company is our understanding of transport needs in Ireland’s regional cities, towns and rural areas.”

Of the company’s 2,701 employees across the country, 132 of them are employed in Louth.

