03/11/2021

Dundalk man charged in relation to seizure of cocaine

Dundalk district court has heard how three separate quantities of cocaine were recovered when gardai stopped and searched a car, including in a baby's buggy in the boot.

Andrew Cooper (27) who gave an address at Castle Heights, Castletown Road, Dundalk was before the court on charges relating to the seizure on Castle Road which was worth just under €1,000.

He admitted unlawful possession of cocaine, having the drug for sale or supply and possession of Benzocaine giving rise to the inference that it was connected to a drug trafficking offence on May 14th last year.

The court heard gardai were on mobile patrol when they activated the lights on their vehicle to stop a red Volkswagen Jetta.

No tax or NCT discs were on display and the defendant was 'extremely nervous' when spoken to by gardai and he was informed the car was going to be searched.

Three separate quantities of cocaine were recovered - two of them were concealed in a gift bag in a baby's buggy. Gardai also found £6,500 sterling concealed in the glove compartment and Mr. Cooper had €185 and €40 in separate pockets.

A lodgement receipt from PTSB for €1,000 was also discovered and the defendant 'took ownership of all the items'.
The court was told the defendant had no previous convictions.

The accused, a father of three who is engaged to be married, had his case adjourned until tomorrow for further submissions to be made by the Defence in mitigation.

