Dundalk court: Fined for threatening behaviour

A 20 year old Limerick man who Dundalk district court heard had allegedly attempted to flee in a taxi after being involved in a fight, had received ‘a bad beating’ in the incident, his solicitor told Judge Eirinn McKiernan.

Johnathan Stack with an address at Cragg, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick was charged with being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on Park Street, Dundalk on July 3rd last.

The court heard a group of men were involved in the row and after the taxi was stopped on Dublin Street, the defendant was unsteady on his feet.

The court heard he had 11 previous convictions.

The defence solicitor said her client had received a bad beating by members of the public that evening and when gardai arrived he was irate and that was the reason why he didn’t act appropriately.

She added he has not come before the courts for the past six years and has turned his life around and is now working as a foreman.

The solicitor said he is extremely embarrassed and had €300 in court and stressed “It is out of character for him now”.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €200 fine for the threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour charged and marked the other offence taken into consideration.