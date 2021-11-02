Dundalk court: Fined for being intoxicated in public place

A 23 year old man who was found hiding in bushes after a car crashed nearby, had panicked but was not the driver, Dundalk district court was told last week.

James Meade with an address at the time at Rivervale Park, Dunleer was charged with trespass and being intoxicated in a public place at Cois Dealga, Saltown on October 1st last year.

The court heard that gardai on mobile patrol in Saltown at 3.50am had tried to stop the car but lost sight of it, and later came upon it crashed into a wall at Cois Dealga.

In a follow-up search, James Meade was found in an intoxicated state, hiding in bushes at the rear of a house.

The Defence barrister said his client wanted him to relay to the court that he was not driving the car on the night. He added he had panicked and hidden in the bushes.

The counsel outlined how Mr. Meade is currently homeless and is relying on friends and living ‘on a couch-by-couch basis’.

Judge John Brennan in imposing a €200 fine said he accepted the defendant wasn’t driving the vehicle at the time and noted his personal circumstances.