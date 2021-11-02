Heroin seized by Louth Gardaí in raid on house

Photo by An Garda Síochána Louth
Gardaí in Louth have seized over €3,000 worth of heroin and arrested a woman as part of a raid on a house yesterday.
The search, which took place at a house in Drogheda by the Divisional Drugs Unit yesterday, saw heroin with an estimated street value of €3,400 seized.
The drugs were found in two bags and 20 individual deal bags, alongside other items supporting the sale and supply of illegal drugs.
The woman was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
